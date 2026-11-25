Richard Thompson has explained how The Who became both artistic and technical influences on Fairport Convention in an era when popular music was in flux.

The folk rock icon says his band’s roadies were able to track down guitar parts that music shops were unable to provide because of Pete Townshend’s instrument-smashing antics.

The Who were three years into their career when Thompson co-founded Fairport in 1967. “We eventually decided that we didn’t want to be Transatlantic in our musical tastes,” he tells Guitar World. “We didn’t want to be another British blues band or a British R&B band – or even based on that.”

I haven’t got it right yet: Richard Thompson on hybrid picking, Hendrix & 60 years of folk rock - YouTube Watch On

Instead they built upon their interest in traditional music. “We thought, ‘Bass and drums are the lingua franca of the world right, now so we’ll keep that. But we’ll try to be melodically different; we’ll have a different repertoire and we’ll try and write songs in the same vein.”

He adds that the drone element of Scottish piping music influenced them – but so too did some of The Who’s approach to composition. “The Who were one of the first bands I saw who cranked up whatever they did,” he recalls. “A band like John Mayall at the time was loud enough – but it was in perspective. The Who just wanted to make your ears bleed!”

Fairport Convention’s 1969 line-up (Image credit: Getty Images)

The technical influence came from the fact that Townshend’s band had amassed a collection of guitar parts which had become difficult to find. “You would go into your local music shop in London, and there’d be a little sign saying, ‘No more credit for the Who,’” says Thompson. “They were smashing instruments at such a rate, they were running out.

“The roadies at that time would all know each other; our roadie would know the Who’s roadie and he’d know Jimi Hendrix’s roadie. So if we needed anything I’d say, ‘You got any Strat pickups?’ and there’d be a suitcase full of bits – bits of destroyed Rickenbackers and destroyed Stratocasters, ‘Oh yeah, here’s one.’” And there was no charge: “‘Buy me a cup of tea some time.’”

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Thompson reflects on how folk rock was one of the genres to develop from a time of artistic collision: “There are those moments in music. Like the origins of jazz, where European harmony collides with Africa in New Orleans, and you get this hybrid that’s full of energy.”

He points out that The Beatles were one of the bands who later “started looking East” and brought a new drone influence into popular music – just as piping had previously done.

Asked about the drive that keeps him going, Thompson jokes: “I haven’t got it right yet!” And when it comes to advice for those who want to follow his ambitions, he says: ‘Be a dentist! Be a doctor! Be an accountant – in 60 years as a musician, it’s the accountants who had the Rolls-Royces!”