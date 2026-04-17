9 stylish and affordable vinyl storage upgrades for your Record Store Day 2026 scores

Record Store Day 2026 is practically upon us, bringing with it the opportunity to lay your mitts on a load of exclusives, rarities and one-offs, whilst also supporting your local record store. What could be better?

Now, if adding some new RSD picks to your collection means your vinyl pile is set to topple, it's high time you explored some proper vinyl storage solutions, or expanded your existing storage to accommodate all your new acquisitions; you do know the importance of storing your records properly, right?

Thankfully there are some seriously neat (and surprisingly affordable) options to keep your records in check and to add a deluxe twist to your music listening space.

Here, I've uncovered smaller desktop solutions for easy access to your latest finds, to storage for up to 200 records if your collection is forever growing. I've even found options that integrate your turntable and speakers with your records for some true feng shui.

Got some cash left over from your RSD shopping? These are some cheap upgrades to improve your vinyl setup, that start from as little as £9.