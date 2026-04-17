9 stylish and affordable vinyl storage upgrades for your Record Store Day 2026 scores
With options ranging from portable vinyl crates to integrated stands for your records and turntable, there's no excuse not to make room for your RSD26 purchases
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Record Store Day 2026 is practically upon us, bringing with it the opportunity to lay your mitts on a load of exclusives, rarities and one-offs, whilst also supporting your local record store. What could be better?
Now, if adding some new RSD picks to your collection means your vinyl pile is set to topple, it's high time you explored some proper vinyl storage solutions, or expanded your existing storage to accommodate all your new acquisitions; you do know the importance of storing your records properly, right?
Thankfully there are some seriously neat (and surprisingly affordable) options to keep your records in check and to add a deluxe twist to your music listening space.
Here, I've uncovered smaller desktop solutions for easy access to your latest finds, to storage for up to 200 records if your collection is forever growing. I've even found options that integrate your turntable and speakers with your records for some true feng shui.
Got some cash left over from your RSD shopping? These are some cheap upgrades to improve your vinyl setup, that start from as little as £9.
The latest news, features and interviews direct to your inbox, from the global home of alternative music.
Scott has spent 37 years in newspapers, magazines and online as an editor, production editor, sub-editor, designer, writer and reviewer. Scott joined our news desk in 2014 before moving into e-commerce in 2020. Scott maintains Louder’s buyer’s guides, highlights deals, and reviews headphones, speakers, earplugs and more. Over the last 12 years, Scott has written more than 11,500 articles across Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer and Prog. He's previously written for publications including IGN, Sunday Mirror, Daily Record and The Herald, covering everything from news and features, to tech reviews, video games, travel and whisky. Scott's favourite bands are Fields Of The Nephilim, The Cure, New Model Army, All About Eve, The Mission, Cocteau Twins, Drab Majesty, Marillion and Rush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.