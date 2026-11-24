Seattle legends Pearl Jam have issued a statement decrying the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity that saw officers detain a father and daughter on a jet bridge at the city's airport on Saturday. Footage of the incident swiftly went viral, prompting protests and stinging criticism from Pearl Jam.

"It is heartbreaking and infuriating to watch the human toll of a system driven by cold cruelty," say the band. "Seeing a family torn apart and dragged off a jetway right here in our own airport by masked individuals is unconscionable, and we stand firmly against this kind of inhumane treatment.

"That’s why this election mattered so much. It showed we aren't powerless or screaming into a void. Americans stood up, looked at the systematic abuse and what ICE is doing to our neighbours, and said, no more."

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According to reports, ICE agents detained Mexican nationals Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and his daughter, Sofia Larrondo Hernandez Mejia, as they were boarding an Alaska Airlines flight from Seattle to Los Angeles. The pair were travelling to California to attend a family baptism, and are currently being held at an ICE processing centre in Tacoma, Washington.

Eddie Vedder & Co. aren't the first musicians to speak out against ICE. Paramore's Hayley Williams sparked a public back-and-forth with the Department of Homeland Security after shouting "Fuck ICE" during a show in Chula Vista, California, and Bruce Springsteen released the protest track Streets of Minneapolis, sparked by the deaths of US citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good during protests against the organisation.

In January, Rage Against The Machine man Tom Morello organised an anti-ICE benefit concert at First Avenue in Minneapolis, and in July he released the protest song Pretend You Remember Me, in partnership with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA), a nonprofit organisation that advocates for the city's immigrant community.

“This song is written for all the families torn apart by the recent immigrant purges and kidnappings," said Morello. "Children torn from their wailing mothers’ arms by masked government thugs, people coming home to find their loved ones abducted by the state. Folks who worked, suffered, and struggled for decades just to make a decent life for themselves and their family were violently separated with an uncertain future.

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"Pretend You Remember Me is for them and for all those who are finding the courage to stand up against racism, tyranny, and injustice."