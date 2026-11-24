Trivium singer/guitarist Matt Heafy has recalled the time Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett almost tricked him into footing the bill at an expensive sushi restaurant.

Talking to Rock Feed, Heafy, whose once-Grammy-nominated metalcore band supported Metallica on tour in 2006, says that Hammett and drummer Lars Ulrich once took him and his bandmates out to dinner at “the fanciest sushi place we’ve ever been to”.

He continues: “And after this insane sushi dinner – we’d never seen food or things like that before – Kirk slides the bill and says, ‘You got this, right?’ I’m like, [shocked expression]. He’s like, ‘Nah, I’m just kidding!’ It was so, so incredible.”

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Underneath a video of the interview on Instagram, Heafy adds in a comment: “This was truly one of the coolest moments of my life.”

The gag echoes one that the Diamond-selling heavy metal superstars pulled on their ex-bassist Jason Newsted during their first tour of Japan in 1986. With Newsted having recently joined the band, following the death of Cliff Burton aged 24 earlier that year, his bandmates initiated him by having an exorbitant dinner, then briefly disappearing when the waiter appeared with the bill.

“I was in the band for 11 days when we toured Japan,” Newsted later told Loudwire. “Kirk’s like, ‘Jason, this mint ice cream is awesome!’ … I got a freakin’ spoonful [of what was actually wasabi] and went, ‘Oh, cool. Fuuuuuuu-!’ I’m sitting there, I come out of it, I look up, and I don’t know anybody at the table.”

After Metallica first played shows with Trivium in 2006, they had the younger band support them again at an arena show in Hollywood, Florida in 2021. As Trivium gathered steam in the mid-2000s, buoyed by the response to their 2005 album Ascendancy, Heafy called his band “the next Metallica”, which led to them being hazed by other artists.

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“That’s when we started seeing a little bit of difficulty, things that we didn’t expect,” Heafy told Talk Toomey in 2016. “We didn’t expect other bands to not be ready for this young band that had a boatload of determination for what they wanted to do.”

Metallica are currently enjoying some downtown midway through an ongoing residency at Las Vegas multimedia venue The Sphere, which will pick up again from January 28. The band will tour North America with Limp Bizkit and Avatar supporting in the spring.

Meanwhile, Trivium just released their 11th studio album, Crown In The Grave, to positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer. The band are touring North America with In Flames and will play at Nashville Yards in Nashville, Tennessee tonight. Trivium and In Flames will regroup for a co-headlining European tour next year. See dates below.

Trivium and In Flames 2027 European co-headline tour: