Mastodon have announced dates for the UK and European legs of their Poisonous Weapons world tour.



Having recently completed their first run of North American shows promoting this year's Marrow Deep album (with support from Deafheaven and Alcest), the Atlanta prog-metal maestros are set to return to Europe in the spring, launching their schedule in Paris on March 14.



Following shows in Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland, the quintet's UK tour will begin in London on March 30.



Swedish doom/sludge metal crew Monolord will support at all shows, with England's own Green Lung joining the caravan for the four UK dates.

Mastodon Poisonous Weapons Tour UK and Europe

Mar 14: Paris L’Olympia, FRA

Mar 16: Bilbao Sala Santana,SPA

Mar 18: Gijon Arena, SPA

Mar 20: Lisbon MEO Arena, POR

Mar 21: Madrid Sala Riviera, SPA

Mar 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz,SPA

Mar 24: Lausanne Les Docks, SWI

Mar 30: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK

Mar 31: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Apr 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 03: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Apr 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL

Apr 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Wiesbaden, GER

Apr 07: Munich Backstage, GER

Apr 09: Budapest Barba Negra, HUN

Apr 10: Vienna Gasometer, AUT

Apr 12: Brno Sono Centrum, CZE

Apr 13: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, GER

Apr 14: Warsaw Progreseja, POL

Apr 16: Helsinki Ice Hall, FIN

Apr 18: Johanneshov Fallan, SWE

Apr 19: Oslo Sentrum Scene,NOR

Apr 20: Gothenburg Film Studios, SWE

Apr 22: Copenhagen Vega, DEN

Apr 23: Hamburg Grosse Freihei, GER

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A tickets pre-sale, accessible using the code MARROW, begins on November 25, at 10 am local time.

The general on sale starts on November 27, at 10 am local time.

The band's first album without founding guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds, who was fired from the group in March 2025 and died on August 20, '25 in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta, Georgia, Marrow Deep was released on August 28 this year by Loma Vista Recordings. It features contributions from new guitarist Nick Johnston and keyboardist João Nogueira alongside original members Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor.



Reviewing the album for Metal Hammer, writer Chris Chantler observed, "Not for the first time, Mastodon have snatched joy from the jaws of heartbreak."



"Mastodon fans will always nitpick over this or that LP, " he wrote, "but the band have never really put a foot wrong in 25 years, maturing from the ravenous young bucks of the early millennium to the grizzled gateway legends of today. Their development has been a thrill to behold, as has the prog-sludge scene that flourished in their wake. Marrow Deep may not shepherd us into bold new pastures, but after the first tragic breach of their line-up, it makes sense to revisit old stomping grounds with newfound purpose and profundity."