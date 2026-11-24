Mastodon announce UK and European dates for their Poisonous Weapons world tour
Mastodon's Poisonous Weapons tour will hit the UK next year with Green Lung and Monolord in support
Mastodon have announced dates for the UK and European legs of their Poisonous Weapons world tour.
Having recently completed their first run of North American shows promoting this year's Marrow Deep album (with support from Deafheaven and Alcest), the Atlanta prog-metal maestros are set to return to Europe in the spring, launching their schedule in Paris on March 14.
Following shows in Spain, Portugal, and Switzerland, the quintet's UK tour will begin in London on March 30.
Swedish doom/sludge metal crew Monolord will support at all shows, with England's own Green Lung joining the caravan for the four UK dates.
Mastodon Poisonous Weapons Tour UK and Europe
Mar 14: Paris L’Olympia, FRA
Mar 16: Bilbao Sala Santana,SPA
Mar 18: Gijon Arena, SPA
Mar 20: Lisbon MEO Arena, POR
Mar 21: Madrid Sala Riviera, SPA
Mar 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz,SPA
Mar 24: Lausanne Les Docks, SWI
Mar 30: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK
Mar 31: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK
Apr 02: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK
Apr 03: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK
Apr 05: Brussels Ancienne Belgique, BEL
Apr 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof Wiesbaden, GER
Apr 07: Munich Backstage, GER
Apr 09: Budapest Barba Negra, HUN
Apr 10: Vienna Gasometer, AUT
Apr 12: Brno Sono Centrum, CZE
Apr 13: Berlin Huxleys Neue Welt, GER
Apr 14: Warsaw Progreseja, POL
Apr 16: Helsinki Ice Hall, FIN
Apr 18: Johanneshov Fallan, SWE
Apr 19: Oslo Sentrum Scene,NOR
Apr 20: Gothenburg Film Studios, SWE
Apr 22: Copenhagen Vega, DEN
Apr 23: Hamburg Grosse Freihei, GER
A tickets pre-sale, accessible using the code MARROW, begins on November 25, at 10 am local time.
The general on sale starts on November 27, at 10 am local time.
The band's first album without founding guitarist/vocalist Brent Hinds, who was fired from the group in March 2025 and died on August 20, '25 in a motorcycle accident in Atlanta, Georgia, Marrow Deep was released on August 28 this year by Loma Vista Recordings. It features contributions from new guitarist Nick Johnston and keyboardist João Nogueira alongside original members Bill Kelliher, Troy Sanders and Brann Dailor.
Reviewing the album for Metal Hammer, writer Chris Chantler observed, "Not for the first time, Mastodon have snatched joy from the jaws of heartbreak."
"Mastodon fans will always nitpick over this or that LP, " he wrote, "but the band have never really put a foot wrong in 25 years, maturing from the ravenous young bucks of the early millennium to the grizzled gateway legends of today. Their development has been a thrill to behold, as has the prog-sludge scene that flourished in their wake. Marrow Deep may not shepherd us into bold new pastures, but after the first tragic breach of their line-up, it makes sense to revisit old stomping grounds with newfound purpose and profundity."
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A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.
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