Manchester Orchestra, Live in New York

Manchester Orchestra are a band of contradictions. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 2004, they've been together a decade but are still young - frontman Andy Hull is now only 27. Their songs are influenced by and infused with a deep faith, yet one that's increasingly unstable and fragile. God is present in these songs, but he's constantly questioned and challenged, and often had to find. And then there's the music itself - loud, dark, moody, epic rock that can sound like Hell incarnate, but also be touching and tragic, sombre and quiet.