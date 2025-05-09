"His Midas touch is confirmed": Bernie Marsden covers the greats on posthumously released album

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The fourth album of five in the now sadly departed guitarist Bernie Marsden's Inspirations series comprises Marsden's devoted covers of songs by some of his rock heroes, and includes a sparkling reimagining of Jimi Hendrix's Purple Haze.

It opens, in homage to Peter Green, with Shake Your Money Maker, the Elmore James song made famous by blues-years Fleetwood Mac, and also includes Green's Man Of The World, as well as Like It This Way, a Danny Kirwan song from Mac's 1969 Chicago sessions album.

The choice of that illustrates Marsden's appreciation of deep cuts, underlined by a brilliant version of Rory Gallagher's Wheels Within Wheels and his take on Derek And The Dominos' Bell Bottom Blues.

Two bonus originals – the instrumentals Kestrel and Barford Blues – show just how much Marsden learned from the masters named above and others, and his Midas touch is confirmed on all 12 tracks.