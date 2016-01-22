Trending

Live: Beth Hart

Tears and transportive tunes from soulful US songstress.

By Classic Rock 

After almost 20 years in the industry, it’s Beth Hart’s first solo UK show. Ever.

It becomes an increasingly emotional experience; almost gig-meets-therapy, as Hart tearfully pours out slices of her mental health and drug history. The audience is audibly on her side. Her brother smiles from side-stage. Her road manager Scott is also her husband, on-hand to pass her guitars and cheerfully raise crowd cheers. Bolstered by these supportive pillars, Hart may be fragile under the vocal power, but she’s undoubtedly the real deal.