Live: Beth Hart

After almost 20 years in the industry, it’s Beth Hart’s first solo UK show. Ever.

It becomes an increasingly emotional experience; almost gig-meets-therapy, as Hart tearfully pours out slices of her mental health and drug history. The audience is audibly on her side. Her brother smiles from side-stage. Her road manager Scott is also her husband, on-hand to pass her guitars and cheerfully raise crowd cheers. Bolstered by these supportive pillars, Hart may be fragile under the vocal power, but she’s undoubtedly the real deal.