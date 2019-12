It’s technically very early Monday morning, rather than Sunday night, when Danish punks Iceage begin their set at this Lower East Side venue. Well, actually, it’s a very narrow bar, and one in which it’s impossible to get a good view of the band unless you’re right in front of them, which very few people are. There’s also a smoke machine pouring out heavy clouds of atmosphere, which means that even if you are one of those few people, it’s still pretty difficult to see anything.