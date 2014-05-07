Architects vs Letlive, Live in New York City

A letlive. gig is a thousand Instagram snapshots. It's countless blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments. Even more shitty camera phone recordings uploaded to YouTube the same night, all competing to capture the carnage. But even if you get the shot or the video, it can’t compare to being there, to seeing and hearing a lifetime’s worth of love and loss, pain and rage, violently boiling in the blood of both the band – chiefly, wildly uncontrollable frontman Jason Aalon Butler – and their crowd. And that’s just an average letlive. gig.