Vennart in live Retaliate video

Vennart have released a live video for their track Retaliate.

It’s taken from former Oceansize man and current Biffy Clyro touring guitarist Mike Vennart’s solo album, The Demon Joke, which was launched last month.

He recently said: “I’ve made a record that’s not far removed from what Oceansize was – and I’m okay with that.”

Vennart last month released an animated video for Operate. The Demon Joke is available via Superball Music. They appear live over the coming weeks:

July 10: Leeds Brudenell Games Room

July 11: Cheltenham 2000 Trees Festival

Aug 19: Leicester Firebug (with British Theatre)

Aug 20: Colchester Arts Centre (with British Theatre)

Aug 21: Bristol ArcTangent Festival