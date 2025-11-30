Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx slams aging rock stars who are "still trying to act 25"

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has taken aim at aging rock stars who still try to pass as much younger than they are.

The 66-year-old says artists should embrace evolution and that trying to be something they're not is not "cool for the fans."

He tells WTHR: "Life changes, man. It's cool that it changes. The thing that I don't like is when I see artists that are still trying to act 25 and they're 65. I don't think that's cool for the fans.

"Evolution is evolution. We all age, we all change, we have different interests, and Motley Crue seems to have ridden that wave pretty good, just letting it be real.

"You evolve as a person, as a lyricist. My evolution as a lyricist, it goes from the rawest of the raw to the most heartfelt. And that's just as I grew as a man and my interests evolved. That changes the lyrics, but then that changes the idea of the song. The lyrics to Home Sweet Home are way different than the lyrics to Shout At The Devil.

"And so as we go, we just keep evolving. And you might stumble upon some different ways of writing. I guess you just keep kind of chipping away at the stone, so to speak."

Sixx also talks about Crue's antics and reputation as a polarising band.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

He says: "Like us or hate us, one thing about Motley Crue is we have so many people that we just really piss them off, and other people that they say we've changed their lives.

"So I guess if you're gonna operate the way we operate and say it and do it the way you want to do it, not like anybody else, you're gonna probably draw both extremes of types of reactions. And that's kind of also been accidentally the magic of Motley Crue.

"We put out Shout At The Devil and there were Christian groups outside the concerts. And at the same time, the arenas were full. So there are bands out there like that, that are polarising.

"And I think that's kind of exciting. All genres have that. We've got our hip-hop guys, our country guys, our rock guys. So it's about being authentic and being able to take some bricks in the face if you have to."

Motley Crue head out on their Carnival Of Sins tour in 2026, celebrating their 45th anniversary.

Support will come from Tesla and Extreme.

Mötley Crüe Carnival Of Sins tour 2026

Jul 17: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA

Jul 18: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY

Jul 20: Clarkson Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI

Jul 22: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON

Jul 24: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH

Jul 25: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME

Jul 27: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ

Jul 29: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY

Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ

Aug 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Aug 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA

Aug 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA

Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 15: Tampa Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL

Aug 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC

Aug 19: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO

Aug 21: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN

Aug 22: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL

Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Aug 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH

Aug 27: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI

Aug 28: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN

Sep 08: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO

Sep 10: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX

Sep 11: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 13: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM

Sep 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ

Sep 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 19: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA

Sep 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT

Sep 23: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA

Sep 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA

Sep 26: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA

Get Mötley Crüe tickets.