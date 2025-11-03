Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park to headline Download 2026: over 90 bands confirmed for next year's lineup
Next year's Download lineup has officially been revealed and it's packing rock icons, nu metal legends and a lot more
Download Festival has made its first major announcement for 2026, with more than 90 bands confirmed to play next year's event at Donington Park.
Confirmed to headline Download 2026 are Limp Bizkit (Friday), Guns N' Roses (Saturday) and Linkin Park (Sunday), with dozens of other bands also set to play.
Amongst the other highlights confirmed are metalcore heavyweights in Architects, Bad Omens, Electric Callboy and Ice Nine Kills, plus metal big hitters in Trivium, Babymetal, Mastodon and the Cavalera brothers, not to mention arena rockers Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless.
Making their first ever appearance at Download will be hip hop veterans Cypress Hill, while Feeder and The All-American Rejects will be making their returns to Donington after 21 and 20 years respectively.
See the full list of confirmed artists below.
Limp Bizkit's confirmation as Friday night headliners marks a historic moment for the nu metal legends: having been booked to headline the first ever Download in 2003, the band pulled out, and while they've appeared at the festival multiple times since, 2026 will be their first time ever headlining Download, and indeed headlining a major festival in the UK.
Guns N' Roses, meanwhile, return to Download for the first time since 2018 and the second time since Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the band. Linkin Park will headline Download for the first time in 12 years and the first time since they returned with new singer Emily Armstrong following the tragic loss of Chester Bennington in 2017.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Download 2026 takes place Wednesday June 10 - Sunday June 14 at Donington Park in the UK. Tickets are on sale now - for more information head to the official Download website.
Full Download 2026 lineup announcement (A-Z)
Ankor
Architects
As Everything Unfolds
As It Is
Ash
Babymetal
Bad Omens
Behemoth
Black Veil Brides
Blood Incantation
Bloodywood
Boundaries
Bush
Catch Your Breath
Cavalera
Corrosion Of Conformity
Cypress Hill
Decapitated
Die Spitz
Dinosaur Pile-Up
Dogstar
Drain
Drowning Pool
Ego Kill Talent
Elder
Electric Callboy
Feeder
Gatecreeper
Guns N' Roses
Halestorm
Headwreck
Hollywood Undead
Holywatr
Ice Nine Kills
Imminence
Ivri
James And The Cold Gun
Kublai Khan Tx
Lake Malice
Lakeview
Landmvrks
Last Train
Letlive.
Limp Bizkit
Linkin Park
Lowen
Magnolia Park
Mammoth
Mastodon
Melrose Avenue
Mouth Culture
Nasty
Native James
Nevertel
P.O.D
Palefeace Swiss
Pendulum
Periphery
Pussyliquor
Rain City Drive
Return To Dust
Røry
Scene Queen
Self Deception
Set It Off
Silent Planet
Slay Squad
Sleep Theory
Snot
Social Distortion
South Arcade
Spineshank
Spitting Glass
Static-X
Story Of The Year
Sweet Pill
Sweet Savage
Tailgunner
The All-American Rejects
The Plot In You
The Pretty Reckless
The Pretty Wild
Thornhill
Those Damn Crows
Thrown
Tom Morello
Trivium
Tropic Gold
Tx2
Unpeople
Vianova
Wayside
We Came As Romans
Zero 9:36
Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.