Limp Bizkit, Guns N' Roses and Linkin Park to headline Download 2026: over 90 bands confirmed for next year's lineup

Download Festival has made its first major announcement for 2026, with more than 90 bands confirmed to play next year's event at Donington Park.

Confirmed to headline Download 2026 are Limp Bizkit (Friday), Guns N' Roses (Saturday) and Linkin Park (Sunday), with dozens of other bands also set to play.

Amongst the other highlights confirmed are metalcore heavyweights in Architects, Bad Omens, Electric Callboy and Ice Nine Kills, plus metal big hitters in Trivium, Babymetal, Mastodon and the Cavalera brothers, not to mention arena rockers Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless.

Making their first ever appearance at Download will be hip hop veterans Cypress Hill, while Feeder and The All-American Rejects will be making their returns to Donington after 21 and 20 years respectively.

See the full list of confirmed artists below.

Limp Bizkit's confirmation as Friday night headliners marks a historic moment for the nu metal legends: having been booked to headline the first ever Download in 2003, the band pulled out, and while they've appeared at the festival multiple times since, 2026 will be their first time ever headlining Download, and indeed headlining a major festival in the UK.

Guns N' Roses, meanwhile, return to Download for the first time since 2018 and the second time since Slash and Duff McKagan returned to the band. Linkin Park will headline Download for the first time in 12 years and the first time since they returned with new singer Emily Armstrong following the tragic loss of Chester Bennington in 2017.

Download 2026 takes place Wednesday June 10 - Sunday June 14 at Donington Park in the UK. Tickets are on sale now - for more information head to the official Download website.

Full Download 2026 lineup announcement (A-Z)

Ankor

Architects

As Everything Unfolds

As It Is

Ash

Babymetal

Bad Omens

Behemoth

Black Veil Brides

Blood Incantation

Bloodywood

Boundaries

Bush

Catch Your Breath

Cavalera

Corrosion Of Conformity

Cypress Hill

Decapitated

Die Spitz

Dinosaur Pile-Up

Dogstar

Drain

Drowning Pool

Ego Kill Talent

Elder

Electric Callboy

Feeder

Gatecreeper

Guns N' Roses

Halestorm

Headwreck

Hollywood Undead

Holywatr

Ice Nine Kills

Imminence

Ivri

James And The Cold Gun

Kublai Khan Tx

Lake Malice

Lakeview

Landmvrks

Last Train

Letlive.

Limp Bizkit

Linkin Park

Lowen

Magnolia Park

Mammoth

Mastodon

Melrose Avenue

Mouth Culture

Nasty

Native James

Nevertel

P.O.D

Palefeace Swiss

Pendulum

Periphery

Pussyliquor

Rain City Drive

Return To Dust

Røry

Scene Queen

Self Deception

Set It Off

Silent Planet

Slay Squad

Sleep Theory

Snot

Social Distortion

South Arcade

Spineshank

Spitting Glass

Static-X

Story Of The Year

Sweet Pill

Sweet Savage

Tailgunner

The All-American Rejects

The Plot In You

The Pretty Reckless

The Pretty Wild

Thornhill

Those Damn Crows

Thrown

Tom Morello

Trivium

Tropic Gold

Tx2

Unpeople

Vianova

Wayside

We Came As Romans

Zero 9:36