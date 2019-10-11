The best Babymetal merch 2019: from Funko Pops to Babymetal t-shirts and Blu-Rays

The Fox God's third arrival is upon us as world-conquering kawaii metal heroes Babymetal have unleashed their new album, Metal Galaxy. And if you’re looking for the best Babymetal merch to celebrate this new release, you’ve come to the right place.

Babymetal have become one of the most unique and recognisable acts in modern music thanks to their deft combination of K-pop and blistering metal; to say it has struck such a chord with fans around the globe is an understatement.

With Metal Galaxy being the first album since Yuimetal left the band last year, there's now high expectations on the shoulders of Su-metal and Moametal. But with the Fox God's blessing – honestly we have no idea what this whole Fox God thing is about, but Babymetal seem to love it – both Metal Galaxy and its subsequent world tour (which hits UK shores in February) should further cement the band's place among metal's elite.

Of course, with every new album comes a bigger swathe of new gear, from Babymetal t-shirts and new album vinyl to stick on your turntable, to Funko Pop! and unusual fan-made jewellery. We’ve narrowed down our list of the best Babymetal merch to these 10 picks, but there's an abundance out there in the metal galaxy for you to explore.

Today's best Babymetal: Metal Galaxy deals ? £10.99 View £22.75 View

The best Babymetal merch you can buy today

(Image credit: EMP)

1. Babymetal Metal Galaxy CD and T-shirt Pack

Forgot to preorder the new Babymetal album? Tsk. Luckily, this bundle has you covered…

It’s the new Babymetal album!

Comes with a free t-shirt

Guest vocals from some of metal’s finest

We prefer the vinyl edition

With 14 tracks that include guest spots from Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz and Sabaton's Joakim Brodén, we're already enjoying wrapping Metal Galaxy around our eardrums. If, for some strange reason, you missed out on the pre-order excitement, then you can ensure you get your copy sharpish – and with a cool album t-shirt to boot. After all, how could we write about the best Babymetal merch and not include the trio’s massive new album? Exactly.

Buy the Babymetal Metal Galaxy CD and T-shirt Pack

Or try the Metal Galaxy coloured vinyl

(Image credit: EMP)

2. Babymetal Skull Sword t-shirt

Because you can never have too many black t-shirts, right?

It's a black t-shirt!

Machine washable

Sweet design

Nada

There are a plethora of Babymetal t-shirts, ranging from indecipherable death metal style logos to anime and computer game-inspired designs. However, this one featuring a minimalist design of cute skulls and a massive sword is one of our favourites. It's not too 'out there', but it stamps your allegiance to the Fox God clearly. Plus it's black, so there's that.

Buy the Babymetal Skull Sword tee (men's)

Buy the Babymetal Skill Sword tee (women's)

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal

Learn the lore of the band and the Fox God with this unique Babymetal book

It’s a cool read

One for fantasy fans

Become a Babymetal expert

Only if you loathe reading

Written by the esteemed Prophet of the Fox God, this book chronicles the band's origins – and they’re far wilder than most acts who simply started jamming together. In Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal, you can follow the Japanese trio as they attempt to defeat the forces of darkness by assuming various forms throughout history.

We're not sure if it's entirely true, but one thing's for sure, The Dirt this isn't!

Buy Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal (UK)

Buy Apocrypha: The Legend Of Babymetal (US)

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Babymetal Blu-Ray: Live In London

Re-live one of Babymetal's most iconic gigs yet

Witness the birth of British Babymetal mania

Get a taste of what they’re like live

Ace rendition of Road to Resistance

Mostly only features first album tracks

With two discs taken from the band's sold out Forum and O2 Academy Brixton shows in 2014, this Blu-Ray captures when the phenomenon of three K-pop metal stars truly announced themselves to the British scene. Sadly it's limited to tracks from the first album, until a triumphant new rendition of Road of Resistance ends the Brixton gig to a rapturous reception.

Buy Babymetal Blu-Ray: Live In London (UK)

Buy Babymetal Blu-Ray: Live In London (US)

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Babymetal Funko Pop! Vinyl

Pledge your allegiance to the Fox God with this rare set of Babymetal Funkos

An instant collector's set

Ace detailing on each figure

All three Babymetal Funkos are here

Rare items so they’re expensive

Next up in our best Babymetal merch guide is one of the rarest too. You see, although most rock and metal recipients of Funko Pop! Vinyls are established legends, the Babymetal trio were deemed worthy enough to join them. These big-headed miniature figures are collectible enough as it is, but unsurprisingly the Babymetal Funkp Pop editions flew off the shelves upon release, making those remaining difficult to find and rather pricey.

Buy Babymetal Funko Pop! Vinyl (UK)

Buy Babymetal Funko Pop! Vinyl (US)

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Babymetal Fox God Mask

The best Babymetal merch for paying homage to the Fox God

Ace for gigs, Halloween and fancy dress

One size fits all

Super-funky design

The elasticated band can dig into your head a little

Halloween is coming up soon, but even if it wasn't you don't need an excuse to wear one of the Fox God masks that the Babymetal members wear during Megitsune? There are some pretty expensive replicas out there, but this one is an ideal option to kick-start your cosplay set, especially if you plan on throwing it out to the crowd afterwards.

Buy the Babymetal Fox God Mask (UK)

Buy the Babymetal Fox God Mask (US)

(Image credit: Etsy)

7. Babymetal merch Kami Band badges

The best Babymetal merch for showing the Kami Band some appreciation too

Handmade band merch

One badge per band member

Easy to attach to bags and clothing

US shipping times vary

While Su and Moametal take front and centre, it's their backing Kami band that are delivering the killer metal licks of the likes of Karate and Megitsune. It's cool, then, that they get to take some of the glory with these fan-made pixelated badges of the four members, including late guitarist Mikio Fujioka who passed away in early 2018.

Buy Babymetal merch Kami Band badges

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Babymetal Drawstring bag

Keep all of your Babymetal merch in one handy little place

Simple drawstring design

Doubles as a gym bag

Wipe-clean fabric

Not the most robust bag

There's just something heroic and inspirational about this image of the three singers standing together, triumphant after a successful show. Babymetal merch is all encompassing, but we love this drawstring bag, which comes in a range of colours to suit any fan's tastes. You could even use it as your new gym bag or book bag for school.

Buy the Babymetal Drawstring bag

(Image credit: Etsy)

9. Babymetal artwork: 9.5 x 13 Illustrated Print

The best Babymetal merch for making your room even more (Baby)metal

Cool scanned copic drawing

Looks ace when framed

Can also be bought with a glossy finish

Canada shipping rates apply

The internet is full of fans' drawings of Yui-, Moa- and Su-metal in their iconic costumes and striking their favourite poses during their world-obliterating heyday. This anime-style pic is one of the best out there and comes as an A4 size print that is deserving to be framed and take pride of place above your Fox God shrine.

Buy the Babymetal artwork: 9.5 x 13 Illustrated Print

(Image credit: Amazon)

10. Babymetal Babygrow

Help the youngest Fox God disciples look the part

The coolest babygrow ever?

Soft jersey feel

Snap-on design for easy nappy changes

Regularly sells out, so be quick if you want it

Whether you're buying for a friend, a niece/nephew, or for your own lucky little one, this super-cute babygrow is a must for budding metallers. It’s made of the softest jersey, so it’ll feel cuddly against a little one’s skin. While you’re stocking up on the best Babymetal merch for actual babies, you might want to throw in this collection of lullaby versions of Babymetal tunesto make it a winning combo.

Buy the Babymetal Babygrow