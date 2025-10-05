Future Ruins, the film festival curated by Nine Inch Nails duo Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, has been cancelled a month ahead of its opening night in Los Angeles.

"Unfortunately, Future Ruins will not move forward this year," the festival's organisers posted on social media. "The reality is, due to a number of logistical challenges and complications, we feel we cannot provide the experience that’s defined what this event was always intended to be.

"Rather than compromise, we’re choosing to re-think and re-evaluate. Meanwhile, we are sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate all the interest and support. Refunds will be automatically issued and ticket holders will receive an email with more information."

Announcing the festival in May, Reznor promised Future Ruins would "give people who are, literally, the best in the world at taking audiences on an emotional ride via music the opportunity to tell new stories in an interesting live setting. There’s no headliner. There’s no hierarchy. This is a stacked lineup of visionaries doing something you might not see again."

In addition to Reznor and Ross, the festival – scheduled to take place at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center – was to host John Carpenter, Danny Elfman, Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, Devo frontman and Wes Anderson collaborator Mark Mothersbaugh, Questlove, Italian progressive rock legends Goblin, British TV and film composers Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow (Portishead) and more appearing across three stages, many of them performing their scores live for the very first time.

Late last week, Nine Inch Nails announced a US tour for 2026.