NWOBHM heavyweights Saxon and reformed rockers The Temperance Movement have been announced as headliners for next year's fourth Maid Of Stone festival.

Other acts confirmed for the three-day event – held at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent from July 17-19 – include A Thousand Horses, FM, Anthony Gomes, Danko Jones, The Wildhearts, The New Roses, Tailgunner, Cobra Spell, Häxan, Morganway, Cassidy Paris, Kit Trigg, Silveroller, Crow Black Chicken, The Virginmarys and Chez Kane. Local acts Queen Horizon and Battle Born, who both had to pull out of this year's festival, return to the bill in 2026. The opening night headliner has yet to be announced.

"The Mighty Saxon are pleased to announce they will be at the Maid of Stone Festival in Maidstone UK, July 2026!" say Saxon. "See you there!"

"It’s been another challenging year with so many major acts touring the UK this summer, but we’ve managed to pull together a line-up we’re incredibly proud of," says festival booker Chris Wright. "The support from fans keeps growing, and 2026 is shaping up to be another great year."

The first Maid Of Stone festival in 2023 featured headline sets from The Treatment, Glenn Hughes and Airbourne, while 2024's two-day event was headlined by Wolfmother and Mr Big. This year, Joanne Shaw Taylor and Dirty Honey topped the opening night bill, with Black Stone Cherry and Michael Schenker headlining over the weekend.

Maid Of Stone tickets are on sale now, with adult weekend tickets costing £168 and VIP upgrades available.

