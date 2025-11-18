Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy, Turnstile, Rise Against and more than 150 other rock and metal bands have just been announced for Welcome To Rockville festival 2026

Florida rock, punk and heavy metal festival Welcome To Rockville has announced more than 160 bands for its 2026 edition.

The four-day event will return to Daytona Beach from May 7 to 10, headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon and My Chemical Romance.

Also populating the bill will be Poppy, Godsmack, Five FInger Death Punch, Rise Against, Lamb Of God, Motionless In White, Parkway Drive, Lorna Shore, Staind, Amon Amarth, Avatar, All Time Low, Coheed And Cambria, Alice Cooper and many, many more.

See the complete lineup on the poster below.

Danny Wimmer of organisers Danny Wimmer Presents comments: “Fifteen years in, Rockville has grown into something bigger than I ever imagined. Last year’s record-breaking crowd raised the bar for what this festival could be, and this year’s lineup lives up to that energy.

“Bringing together Foo Fighters, Guns N’ Roses, My Chemical Romance, Bring Me The Horizon, and so many others on the same bill is more than a booking decision – it’s what keeps this genre alive and moving forward.

“Rock only grows when every era and every sound has a place, and it’s important to me that all corners of this world are represented here. Being able to deliver a lineup like this in my home state is something I’m truly grateful for.”

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory adds: “We are dropping our 10th studio album and kicking off our 20th anniversary world tour in 2026, so starting the year at Welcome To Rockville feels perfect. It is one of the biggest rock festivals in North America, and there is no better stage to fire the first shot of this next chapter of Five Finger Death Punch.”

Welcome To Rockville is held annually at the Daytona International Speedway. It kicked off in May 2011 as a one-day event headlined by Godsmack with a capacity of 10,000, and last year was attended by an estimated 230,000 people across its four days. Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn headlined the 2025 edition.

Various types of ticket – including weekend, single-day and VIP passes – are now available to buy via the Welcome To Rockville site.