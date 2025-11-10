Hellfest Open Air has announced a typically stacked lineup for 2026, with a truckload of heavy metal, extreme metal, alt rock, nu metal and punk heavyweights scheduled to take the stage in Clisson, Loire-Atlantique, France between June 18-26.

Mainstage headliners for next year's four-day event will be Bring Me The Horizon, Iron Maiden, Limp Bizkit and The Offspring, while Mainstage 2 will host Deep Purple, Sabaton, Volbeat and Bad Omens.

Also confirmed for Hellfest 2026 are Papa Roach, Helloween, A Perfect Circle, The Hives, Alice Cooper, Opeth, Megadeth, Architects, Breaking Benjamin, Ultra Vomit, Tom Morello, Rise Against, The Pretty Reckless, Sepultura, Anthrax, Three Days Grace, Social Distortion, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Hatebreed, The Adicts, Kadavar, Mastodon, Cult Of Luna, Down, Acid Bath, Igorrr, Blood Incantation, Deicide, Napalm Death, Skáld, The Gathering, Behemoth, Mayhem. In total, 183 bands are scheduled to perform at the festival.

The Hellfest 2026 lineup was revealed during a 90-minute livestream broadcast earlier today.

Weekend tickets are already sold out, but single-day passes will be available in early 2026 from the festival website. Fans can also register for a waiting list for weekend passes at Hellfest's official ticket resale page.

Since launching in 2006 with 20,000 attendees, Hellfest has steadily grown in size, and this year's event was attended by 280,000 fans across four days. It has previously been headlined by Metallica, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Slayer, Motörhead, Aerosmith, Rammstein, Faith No More, Foo Fighters, Deftones, Ghost, Tool, Megadeth, and Nine Inch Nails and more.

