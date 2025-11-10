Iron Maiden, Limp Bizkit, Bring Me The Horizon, The Offspring, Deep Purple, Sabaton, Volbeat, Bad Omens and more sign up for stacked Hellfest 2026 lineup
Hellfest has announced another epic lineup for next year
Hellfest Open Air has announced a typically stacked lineup for 2026, with a truckload of heavy metal, extreme metal, alt rock, nu metal and punk heavyweights scheduled to take the stage in Clisson, Loire-Atlantique, France between June 18-26.
Mainstage headliners for next year's four-day event will be Bring Me The Horizon, Iron Maiden, Limp Bizkit and The Offspring, while Mainstage 2 will host Deep Purple, Sabaton, Volbeat and Bad Omens.
Also confirmed for Hellfest 2026 are Papa Roach, Helloween, A Perfect Circle, The Hives, Alice Cooper, Opeth, Megadeth, Architects, Breaking Benjamin, Ultra Vomit, Tom Morello, Rise Against, The Pretty Reckless, Sepultura, Anthrax, Three Days Grace, Social Distortion, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Hatebreed, The Adicts, Kadavar, Mastodon, Cult Of Luna, Down, Acid Bath, Igorrr, Blood Incantation, Deicide, Napalm Death, Skáld, The Gathering, Behemoth, Mayhem. In total, 183 bands are scheduled to perform at the festival.
The Hellfest 2026 lineup was revealed during a 90-minute livestream broadcast earlier today.
Weekend tickets are already sold out, but single-day passes will be available in early 2026 from the festival website. Fans can also register for a waiting list for weekend passes at Hellfest's official ticket resale page.
Since launching in 2006 with 20,000 attendees, Hellfest has steadily grown in size, and this year's event was attended by 280,000 fans across four days. It has previously been headlined by Metallica, Iron Maiden, Kiss, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Black Sabbath, Judas Priest, Slayer, Motörhead, Aerosmith, Rammstein, Faith No More, Foo Fighters, Deftones, Ghost, Tool, Megadeth, and Nine Inch Nails and more.
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 39 years in music industry, online for 26. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
