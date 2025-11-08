Twisted Sister to play first UK show in a decade at Steelhouse 2026

Twisted Sister will return to the UK for the first time in a decade next year. The reunited New Jersey legends have been confirmed as headliners at the 15th staging of Welsh festival Steelhouse, which will be held at its traditional mountain home at Hafod-y-Dafal Farm, Aberbeeg, Ebbw Vale, from July 24-26, 2026. The band's previous UK show was at Bloodstock in 2016.

“We thought 15 years was worth celebrating in the biggest possible way”, say Steelhouse promoters Max and Mikey. “And what better way to do that with one of the most iconic names in metal - Twisted fucking Sister! To have them come and celebrate their milestone 50 years with us is an absolute and unbelievable honour.”



“When Dee Snider came and laid waste to Steelhouse a decade ago - and more than any other headliner, fundamentally got what we were trying to do as an independent rock festival - we hoped that perhaps he would one day return with the band he made his name with... In our 15th year and their 50th, this is coming to pass... Twisted Sister on The Mountain is going to be huge!

Twisted Sister confirmed their comeback in September, 55 years after forming in Ho-Ho-Kus, New Jersey and a decade on from their final Forty and F*ck It tour show in Monterrey, Mexico.

Other bands confirmed for Steelhouse 2026 include Friday night headliners The Temperance Movement, plus Reef, Alien Ant Farm, Tyketto, Von Hertzen Brothers, Darren Wharton’s Renegade, Mason Hill, Dan Byrne, Luke Morley, Anthony Gomes, Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, AMH, Parker Barrow, LN, King Kraken and Blue Nation.

"We’re also extremely excited that The Temperance Movement headline SHXV’s opening night," say Max and Mikey. "Their own return has been a hugely welcome and successful one. Their shows last year were akin to going to church! They have history with us which goes back to both our and their early days. We're so happy they're making another trip up that road... get your singing voices ready!"

Tickets are on sale now, with monthly payment plans available on weekend arena tickets. VIP upgrades are also available.

(Image credit: Steelhouse)