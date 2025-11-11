Deftones announce biggest ever UK show for 2026 with Idles, Amyl & The Sniffers, Jpegmafia and more
Deftones will play London's Victoria Park next summer with a huge bill in tow!
Sacramento alt.metal stars Deftones have announced a massive London show for next year.
The band have been confirmed to headline Outbreak Fest in Victoria Park in East London on Sunday 23 August 2026, with support from Idles, Amyl & The Sniffers, Esdeekid, JPEGMAFIA, ¥øu$Uk€ ¥uk1mat$U, Basement, Wisp, Deafheaven and Show Me The Body.
An Amex ticket presale will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday, 12 November) at 10am, with an All Points East presale starting 24 hours later, before the general sale begins at the same time on Friday. More information is available from the All Points East website.
The announcement comes just five months after Deftones headlined their own one-day event in South London's Crystal Palace, and they'll return to the capital in February as part of their 2026 European tour, a schedule that also includes UK shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff. Full dates below.
Deftones tour dates
Nov 16: México City Corona Capital, Mexico
Jan 29: Paris Adidas Arena, France
Jan 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium
Feb 01: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany
Feb 03: Munich Zenith, Germany
Feb 05: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland
Feb 06: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany
Feb 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany
Feb 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany
Feb 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
Feb 12: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK
Feb 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK
Feb 14: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK
Feb 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland
Feb 18: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK
Feb 20: London O2 Arena, UK
Mar 13: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile
Mar 15: San Isidro Lollapalooza, Argentina
Mar 17: Luque Asuncionico, Paraguay
Mar 20: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil
Mar 22: Bogotá Estéreo Picnic, Colombia
Mar 27: Monterrey Tecate Pal Norte, Mexico
Aug 23: London Victoria Park, UK
Oct 24: Fort Worth Sick New World, TX
