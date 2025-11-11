Deftones announce biggest ever UK show for 2026 with Idles, Amyl & The Sniffers, Jpegmafia and more

Sacramento alt.metal stars Deftones have announced a massive London show for next year.

The band have been confirmed to headline Outbreak Fest in Victoria Park in East London on Sunday 23 August 2026, with support from Idles, Amyl & The Sniffers, Esdeekid, JPEGMAFIA, ¥øu$Uk€ ¥uk1mat$U, Basement, Wisp, Deafheaven and Show Me The Body.

An Amex ticket presale will kick off tomorrow (Wednesday, 12 November) at 10am, with an All Points East presale starting 24 hours later, before the general sale begins at the same time on Friday. More information is available from the All Points East website.

The announcement comes just five months after Deftones headlined their own one-day event in South London's Crystal Palace, and they'll return to the capital in February as part of their 2026 European tour, a schedule that also includes UK shows in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and Cardiff. Full dates below.

Nov 16: México City Corona Capital, Mexico

Jan 29: Paris Adidas Arena, France

Jan 30: Brussels Forest National, Belgium

Feb 01: Hamburg Barclays Arena, Germany

Feb 03: Munich Zenith, Germany

Feb 05: Lodz Atlas Arena, Poland

Feb 06: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Feb 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Feb 09: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Feb 10: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Feb 12: Birmingham BP Pulse Live, UK

Feb 13: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK

Feb 14: Manchester Co-Op Live, UK

Feb 16: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Feb 18: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Feb 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 13: Santiago Lollapalooza, Chile

Mar 15: San Isidro Lollapalooza, Argentina

Mar 17: Luque Asuncionico, Paraguay

Mar 20: São Paulo Lollapalooza, Brazil

Mar 22: Bogotá Estéreo Picnic, Colombia

Mar 27: Monterrey Tecate Pal Norte, Mexico

Aug 23: London Victoria Park, UK

Oct 24: Fort Worth Sick New World, TX