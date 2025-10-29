The Pineapple Thief and Animals As Leaders, Protest The Hero and Ihlo all announced for next year's Radar Festival

The Pineapple Thief and Animals As Leaders will both make their only UK festival appearances as they're announced for next year's Radar Festival.

In comparison with this year's event, next year's bill has taken on a proggier look, with Canadian proggers Protest The Hero, also a UK festival exclusive as well as Scottish proggers Ihlo.

Noisier left-field rock bands are also well catered for, with Australians Northlane, Heart Of A Coward, Simese, Ten56., Cage Fight and more all featuring in the first wave of bands that have been announced.

"Animals As Leaders return to headline Radar Festival 2026, marking a full-circle moment after leading our very first event back in 2019. We’ve both grown since then and a UK Festival Exclusive performance showing how far we’ve both come feels apt,:" enthuses co-founder and co-organiser of Radar, Catherine Jackson-Smith.



"Joining them, Northlane - the most requested band in Radar’s history - finally take the stage for a long-awaited appearance fans have demanded since day one. Progressive icons The Pineapple Thief also join as a UK Festival Exclusive, while Protest The Hero finally return to UK shores and bring their infectious energy to Manchester for us.



"They’re backed by a stacked lineup of heavy talent and rising stars: unpeople, Ten56., Siamese, Heart Of A Coward, Employed To Serve, Elwood Stray, Hacktivist, Black Gold, Cage Fight, Dali, Ihlo, Benthos, Seething Akira, Luna Kills, Eville, and Manchester locals, Dacara.



"Beyond the stages? Masterclasses, a music and gaming market, a vinyl shop, art gallery, coffee shop, and our no-clash schedule that lets you see it all."

Radar 2026 will take place at Manchester's O2 Victoria Warehouse from July 31 to August 2. Tickets will be released 10am, October 31.

(Image credit: Radar Festival)