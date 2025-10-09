"There’s still time to come to the States to catch this show..." Dream Theater cancel 2026 UK and European Parasomnia tour plans

Dream Theater have announced that they've cancelled future plans to tour the UK and Europe next year with their current Parasomnia tour. The band have even suggested that fans desperate to see their current live show travel to the US to catch them on their current tour.

The band made the announcement earlier today in their social media platforms, saying, "ATTENTION all EU/UK DT fans. We know we promised we’d be back in 2026 with our full Parasomnia show, but sadly sometimes plans change… after much discussion, after 2 European legs on our 40th Anniversary Tour in 2024 and 2025 (as well as EU tours the previous two years in 2022 & 2023 as well), we’ve made the hard decision to skip a return to EU/UK in 2026.



We are currently on the final 3 weeks of our US Parasomnia/ACOS Tour, so there’s still time to come on over to the States to catch this show if you are so inclined… it really is an amazing show! And if we can’t bring it over to you, we at least wanted to give the heads up so you’d have the option of coming to us to catch it.



We look forward to returning to EU/UK when we begin our next tour cycle in either 2027 or 2028!"

Dream Theater are currently touring the US with a new live show in which they perform the whole of Parasomnia, as well as the whole of their 1995 EP A Change Of Seasons. When the band kicked off their 40th anniversary tour at London's O2 in October 2024, they only performed their new single, Night Terror, which had just been released. Parasomnia wouldn't be released until February 2025.

The band recently announced that they would be releasing a new 40th anniversary live album, Quarantième: Live à Paris, through InsideOut Music/Sony Music on November 28 on vinyl, Blu-ray and CD.

