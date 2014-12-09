Trending

Santana includes London on Euro tour schedule

By Classic Rock  

Wembley gig comes at end of tour for latest album Corazon

Santana’s Corazon tour will land in the UK for a summer 2015 show.

The guitarist’s band released their 22nd album Corazon in May and embarked on a widespread tour, which has been extended into 2015.

A show at London’s O2 Arena on July 25 next year is the only UK date on the schedule.

Former Santana member Neal Schon this year convinced Carlos Sanata to hold a reunion of the group’s class cline-up, but no further details have emerged.

At the time, Carlos Santana said: “Neil pursued me like a guided missile for about a year and a half. Everywhere I went he was there, ‘Carlos, everything about me tells me that I need to do this thing with you.’”

Carlos Santana recently released his memoir, The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light.