Santana’s Corazon tour will land in the UK for a summer 2015 show.

The guitarist’s band released their 22nd album Corazon in May and embarked on a widespread tour, which has been extended into 2015.

A show at London’s O2 Arena on July 25 next year is the only UK date on the schedule.

Former Santana member Neal Schon this year convinced Carlos Sanata to hold a reunion of the group’s class cline-up, but no further details have emerged.

At the time, Carlos Santana said: “Neil pursued me like a guided missile for about a year and a half. Everywhere I went he was there, ‘Carlos, everything about me tells me that I need to do this thing with you.’”

Carlos Santana recently released his memoir, The Universal Tone: Bringing My Story to Light.