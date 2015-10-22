Fish and Jones kick off Euro tour

Samantha Fish and Laurence Jones’ Double Trouble tour of Europe kicks off later this week.
The Ruf Records labelmates’ schedule includes four UK shows in November.
Fish launched third album Wild Heart in July, while Jones released What’s It Gonna Be in April – also his third title.
Tour dates
Oct 23: Luxembourg Sang & Klang, Luxembourg
Oct 24: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany
Oct 25: Lindewerra Gemeindesaal, Germany
Oct 27: Kassel Theaterstübchen, Germany
Oct 28: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany
Oct 29: Esslingen Dieselstrasse, Germany
Oct 30: Siegen Jazzclub Oase, Germany
Oct 31: Rosmalen Rosblues, Netherlands
Nov 01: Grolloo De Hofsteenge, Netherlands
Nov 03: Koln Greens Club, Germany
Nov 04: Hamburg Downtown Bluesclub, Germany
Nov 05: Kerteminde Samlingsstuen, Germany
Nov 06: Berlin Quasimodo, Germany
Nov 08: Rheinberg Schwarzer Adler, Germany
Nov 09: Verviers Spirit of 66, Netherlands
Nov 10: Southampton The Brook, UK
Nov 11: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK
Nov 12: Derby Flower Pot, UK
Nov 13: London Borderline, UK
Nov 14: Umea Bluesforening, Sweden