Fish and Jones kick off Euro tour

Samantha Fish and Laurence Jones’ Double Trouble tour of Europe kicks off later this week.

The Ruf Records labelmates’ schedule includes four UK shows in November.

Fish launched third album Wild Heart in July, while Jones released What’s It Gonna Be in April – also his third title.

Oct 23: Luxembourg Sang & Klang, Luxembourg

Oct 24: Rheine Hypothalamus, Germany

Oct 25: Lindewerra Gemeindesaal, Germany

Oct 27: Kassel Theaterstübchen, Germany

Oct 28: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

Oct 29: Esslingen Dieselstrasse, Germany

Oct 30: Siegen Jazzclub Oase, Germany

Oct 31: Rosmalen Rosblues, Netherlands

Nov 01: Grolloo De Hofsteenge, Netherlands

Nov 03: Koln Greens Club, Germany

Nov 04: Hamburg Downtown Bluesclub, Germany

Nov 05: Kerteminde Samlingsstuen, Germany

Nov 06: Berlin Quasimodo, Germany

Nov 08: Rheinberg Schwarzer Adler, Germany

Nov 09: Verviers Spirit of 66, Netherlands

Nov 10: Southampton The Brook, UK

Nov 11: Wolverhampton Robin 2, UK

Nov 12: Derby Flower Pot, UK

Nov 13: London Borderline, UK

Nov 14: Umea Bluesforening, Sweden