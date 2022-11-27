Revolutionise your listening experience with deals on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones

By Rich Hobson
published

36% savings on Amazon for Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones ensures you'll get the best listening experience possible

As any seasoned audiophile will tell you, your audio set-up for music is almost as important as the music itself. After all, it's no good lining up a classic album like Master Of Puppets if the tinny headphones you picked for spare change reduce everything to a tinny mess more akin to Saint Anger

Thankfully there are plenty of great deals for you to pick from this Cyber Weekend with massive savings on top-quality brands across Amazon, Walmart and beyond (we've even assembled some handy guides to really help you find the best headphones around) its never been a better time to grab a deal on superior-quality headphones to maximise your listening experience. 

With that in mind, we're pretty excited about the 37% saving Amazon are currently offering on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones (opens in new tab). Down to just $178 (from an original list price of $279.99), these headphones offer industry-leading noise cancelling technology to ensure you can fully immerse yourself in every note and riff of your favourite records. Amazon are also offering a 37% saving via its UK hub (opens in new tab), reduced to £159 from £250.  

Connected via Bluetooth, the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones offer superb audio quality that can even help isolate voices from background noise when taking calls. Offering an eight hour battery live with in-built Alexa compatability, IPX4 water resistance and easy wireless charging, these are the perfect accessories for the music lover who wants top-quality listening experiences while on the go. 

Save 36% on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones (US): (opens in new tab)

Save 36% on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones (US): (opens in new tab) Exceptional quality audio with massive savings on the Sony WF-1000XM4 Bluetooth earbud headphones ensure you'll get the best listening experience no matter where you are. 

Save 36% on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones with Amazon (UK): (opens in new tab)

Save 36% on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones with Amazon (UK): (opens in new tab)Amazon UK are offering a massive reduction of 36% on Sony's WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones, ensuring you can get incredible listening experiences on the go at low prices. 

Metal Hammer line break

Rich Hobson
Rich Hobson

Staff writer for Metal Hammer, Rich has never met a feature he didn't fancy, which is just as well when it comes to covering everything rock, punk and metal for both print and online, be it legendary events like Rock In Rio or Clash Of The Titans or seeking out exciting new bands like Nine Treasures, Jinjer and Sleep Token. 