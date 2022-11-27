Revolutionise your listening experience with deals on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones

As any seasoned audiophile will tell you, your audio set-up for music is almost as important as the music itself. After all, it's no good lining up a classic album like Master Of Puppets if the tinny headphones you picked for spare change reduce everything to a tinny mess more akin to Saint Anger.

Thankfully there are plenty of great deals for you to pick from this Cyber Weekend with massive savings on top-quality brands across Amazon, Walmart and beyond (we've even assembled some handy guides to really help you find the best headphones around) its never been a better time to grab a deal on superior-quality headphones to maximise your listening experience.

With that in mind, we're pretty excited about the 37% saving Amazon are currently offering on Sony WF-1000XM4 earbud headphones (opens in new tab). Down to just $178 (from an original list price of $279.99), these headphones offer industry-leading noise cancelling technology to ensure you can fully immerse yourself in every note and riff of your favourite records. Amazon are also offering a 37% saving via its UK hub (opens in new tab), reduced to £159 from £250.

Connected via Bluetooth, the Sony WF-1000XM4 headphones offer superb audio quality that can even help isolate voices from background noise when taking calls. Offering an eight hour battery live with in-built Alexa compatability, IPX4 water resistance and easy wireless charging, these are the perfect accessories for the music lover who wants top-quality listening experiences while on the go.

