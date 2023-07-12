Rock and ‘roll’ this Prime Day with these epic band and pop culture Monopoly deals

By Scott Munro
published

Forget about trudging around the familiar Monopoly locations and raise the roof in the company of the likes of Metallica, Queen and David Bowie instead

Metallica Monopoly
Monopoly shook things up years ago by introducing locations other than London to the famous board game - and then went even further by getting bands onboard to introduce the family favourite to a new audience - and as Prime Day winds down, there’s cash to be saved on a whole variety of them including releases featuring Queen, Metallica, David Bowie and more.

Below, you'll find some of our favourites that are available in both the UK and US - and keep your peepers on our guides to all the last-minute Prime Day Music deals, Prime Day turntable deals and Prime Day vinyl deals too for deals galore.

Queen Monopoly: Was

Queen Monopoly: Was $44.95, now $35.98
There’s a 20% saving on Queen Monopoly this Prime Day at Amazon. The player pieces are taken from famous Queen tracks and artwork, while you can steer the band around world-famous venues, pick up some of their best-loved singles and trade your way to stardom.

David Bowie Monopoly: 5% off with Target RedCard

David Bowie Monopoly: 5% off with Target RedCard
Hit the road on a David Bowie history trip and collect locations based on the late musician’s career and nab some of Bowie’s famous albums. The player tokens are pretty cool and include the Aladdin Sane lightning bolt and the Space Oddity astronaut helmet.

Star Wars Monopoly: Was $44.99, now $31.49

Star Wars Monopoly: Was $44.99, now $31.49
This Star Wars edition is a bit different as you can empower your chosen Rebel legend with their very own special power to gain advantage on your rivals. You’ll also visit some of the films’ legendary locations including the Emperor’s throne room, Jabba’s Palace and Endor.

Metallica Monopoly: Was

Metallica Monopoly: Was £34.99, now £31.99
There’s a9% saving on Metallica Monopoly at Amazon this Prime Day. The player tokens will be instantly recognisable to Metallica fans, while the game itself sees you visit iconic stadiums and arenas around the world.

Beatles Monopoly: Was

Beatles Monopoly: Was £34.99, now £25.49
Relive the glory days of George, John, Paul and Ringo and make your way around some famous locations including Abbey Road, while collecting title deeds to the Yellow Submarine, the Magical Mystery Tour and more. There's 27% off at Amazon this Prime Day.

Stranger Things Monopoly: Was

Stranger Things Monopoly: Was £32.99, now £23.51
This Prime Day deal would make a great gift for a fan of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. Visit the Hellfire Club, add cassette tapes to locations from the series, and interact with the grandfather clock to turn things upside down. 

