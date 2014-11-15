Pentagram reveal 2DVD live package

Pentagram have announced the upcoming release of a double DVD set featuring six hours of live footage.

All Your Sins is out in February 2015 via Peaceville. It includes footage of concerts spanning three decades.

Frontman Bobby Liebling formed the band in the early 1970s. They released their debut album Relentless in 1985. The band enjoyed a surge in popularity following the 2011 documentary Last Days Here.

All Your Sins is a 2DVD set that resurrects the earliest known footage of the metal band. As well as the early footage, it includes recent shows. A charged performance in 1985 at the legendary CBGB club in New York City is included.