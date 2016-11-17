Watch Metallica’s Spit Out The Bone video

Thrash icons Metallica have released their video for Spit Out The Bone – meaning that every track from upcoming album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct now has an accompanying promo film.

They’ve been launching new clips every two hours overnight. Dream No More was first to appear, followed by Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage? and Halo On Fire.

Next came Murder One – their tribute to Motorhead icon Lemmy – and finally Spit Out The Bone. One final release is to follow later today: a video for non-album track Lords Of Summer.

Frontman James Hetfield recently said the album explored the theme of dependency on technology, adding: “Spit Out The Bone is getting rid of the human flesh part – machinery is so much more efficient. We want things quicker. We want the convenience of technology.

“But at what point is convenience leaning into dependency? We need it, or else we don’t know what to do.”

Metallica play an intimate show in London tomorrow that’s to be streamed live across the world. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

