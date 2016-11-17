Trending

Watch Metallica’s Spit Out The Bone video

By News  

Metallica launch video for Spit Out The Bone, completing their set of promos for every track on Hardwired… To Self Destruct

Update: You can now watch every Metallica video from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

Thrash icons Metallica have released their video for Spit Out The Bone – meaning that every track from upcoming album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct now has an accompanying promo film.

They’ve been launching new clips every two hours overnight. Dream No More was first to appear, followed by Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage? and Halo On Fire.

Next came Murder One – their tribute to Motorhead icon Lemmy – and finally Spit Out The Bone. One final release is to follow later today: a video for non-album track Lords Of Summer.

Frontman James Hetfield recently said the album explored the theme of dependency on technology, adding: “Spit Out The Bone is getting rid of the human flesh part – machinery is so much more efficient. We want things quicker. We want the convenience of technology.

“But at what point is convenience leaning into dependency? We need it, or else we don’t know what to do.”

Metallica play an intimate show in London tomorrow that’s to be streamed live across the world. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

  1. Hardwired
  2. Atlas, Rise!
  3. Now That We’re Dead
  4. Moth Into Flame
  5. Dream No More
  6. Halo On Fire

Disc 2

  1. Confusion
  2. ManUNkind
  3. Here Comes Revenge
  4. Am I Savage?
  5. Murder One
  6. Spit Out the Bone

