Watch the first six videos from Metallica’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct

The build-up to the release of 10th Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct has continued with the release of six more videos – and more to follow later today.

The band announced yesterday that they’d launch promo clips for every track on the follow-up to Death Magnetic in the hours leading up to on-sale time.

They’d already released videos for Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise! before launching Dream No More last night.

Over the course of this morning they’ve revealed Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage? and Halo On Fire – view them below.

Murder One – Metallica’s tribute to Lemmy – has now been released, with Spit Out The Bone to follow, plus a video for non-album track Lords Of Summer. The last clip arrives just as the album goes on sale at midnight tonight in New Zealand (6am EST, 11am GMT).

The band play an intimate show in London tomorrow that’s to be streamed live across the world. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2