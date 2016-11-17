Trending

Watch the first six videos from Metallica’s Hardwired... to Self-Destruct

By News  

Metallica continue the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct album release countdown with videos for Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage? and Halo On Fire

Metallica video still
Still from Here Comes Revenge

Update: You can now watch every Metallica video from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

The build-up to the release of 10th Metallica album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct has continued with the release of six more videos – and more to follow later today.

The band announced yesterday that they’d launch promo clips for every track on the follow-up to Death Magnetic in the hours leading up to on-sale time.

They’d already released videos for Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise! before launching Dream No More last night.

Over the course of this morning they’ve revealed Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage? and Halo On Fire – view them below.

Murder One – Metallica’s tribute to Lemmy – has now been released, with Spit Out The Bone to follow, plus a video for non-album track Lords Of Summer. The last clip arrives just as the album goes on sale at midnight tonight in New Zealand (6am EST, 11am GMT).

The band play an intimate show in London tomorrow that’s to be streamed live across the world. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Metallica tour dates 2016-17 so far

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK
Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA
Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea
Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China
Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China
Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore
Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil
Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina
Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

  1. Hardwired
  2. Atlas, Rise!
  3. Now That We’re Dead
  4. Moth Into Flame
  5. Dream No More
  6. Halo On Fire

Disc 2

  1. Confusion
  2. ManUNkind
  3. Here Comes Revenge
  4. Am I Savage?
  5. Murder One
  6. Spit Out the Bone