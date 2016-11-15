Metallica to stream Hardwired launch show

Thrash icons Metallica have confirmed that their Hardwired… To Self-Destruct launch show will be streamed live online from London on Friday (November 18).

They play the city’s House Of Vans venue to mark the release of their highly-anticipated 10th album, which comes eight years after previous title Death Magnetic.

The band say: “It’s almost here – a new Metallica record! To celebrate we’ll be playing at the very intimate House Of Vans for Fifth Members and lucky winners of the Vans ticket contest.

“We hit the stage at 9pm GMT that night, and we want you to be part of the madness. Grab your favourite beverages and settle in to be part of the festivities by hitting Metallica.com or YouTube.

“If you’re busy, no worries – the entire show will be available on demand in its entirety for seven days after the event. See you there!”

The band have also announced that their last show of this year will take place at the Fox Theater in Oakland, California, on December 17. They say: “What better way to wind down than a special Fifth Members’ show in our own backyard? It promises to be quite the party.”

All proceeds will be donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

In another charity initiative, Metallica are offering an all-expenses-paid trip to one of their February shows in Copenhagen to raise funds for the victims of Hurricane Matthew.

The storm tore through Hiaiti in September, killing over 1600 people and serious devastation.

Fans are asked to contribute $5 to the Propeller aid fund, with each contribution granting one entry to a prize draw including return travel to Copenhagen, three nights in a hotel, premium tickets to a Metallica show and the chance to meet the band. Every $5 contribution allows another chance to win.

The Hardwired… To Self Destruct release day has been renamed Blackened Friday, with over 100 independent record stores opening at midnight to sell the album. The event includes a range of limited-edition bonus items while stocks last.

Nov 15: Paris Le Grand Journal, France

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

