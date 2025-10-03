“I think we’re all being pushed to the edge right now”: Listen to Megadeth’s thrash-adocious new single Tipping Point, the first taste of Dave Mustaine and co.’s final album

Megadeth have released Tipping Point, the lead single from their final album.

The US thrash metal titans’ new song precedes the arrival of their self-titled record, which is due out at some point next year.

It marks the first track to feature current lead guitarist Teemu Mäntysaari, and it’s also their first piece of music to feature James LoMenzo on bass since 2009 album Endgame.

Stream the new single below.

Singer, guitarist and founder Dave Mustaine comments: “We all have different ‘tipping points’ and they may vary from day to day. I think we’re all being pushed to the edge right now, and it’s easy to lean into that feeling. But it’s important not to let things get you down.”

Mustaine, who launched Megadeth shortly after his dismissal from fellow thrashers Metallica in 1983, announced his band’s impending split in August. Via social media, the frontman said that Megadeth’s 17th album would be their last, and that they’d go their separate ways after touring off the back of the record. He explained that he wanted to break the band up “on their own terms” while they’re “on top”.

He added: “Don’t be mad, don’t be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years. We have done something together that’s truly wonderful and will probably never happen again.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We started a musical style, we started a revolution, we changed the guitar world and how it’s played, and we changed the world. The bands I played in have influenced the world. I love you all for it. Thank you for everything.”

As well as Megadeth’s final album (set to come out via Mustaine’s label Tradecraft and Frontiers Label Group’s newly-launched imprint, BLKIIBLK), Mustaine hopes to release a memoir next year. The band say that details of the book will “be revealed in the coming months”.

Megadeth have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide and, in 2017, they won a Grammy Award for their 2016 single Dystopia. Their previous album – 2022’s The Sick, The Dying… And The Dead! – reached number three on the UK and US album charts.