Watch every Metallica video from Hardwired… To Self-Destruct

Metallica have released videos for all 12 tracks from 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct.

The follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic is out tomorrow (November 18) with the band drip-feeding the individual promos over the course of the last 24 hours.

Now they’ve issued all the videos – and they’ve also added a separate live clip for their 2014 track Lords Of Summer, which features on the deluxe edition of the album. View all 13 videos below.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield told Metal Hammer that he’s excited to be releasing another studio album again – and also explained why Hardwired… To Self-Destruct took eight years.

He said: “We didn’t mark it on the calendar – ‘Eight years from now we’re gonna have a record out.’ And things happen – families, Lulu’s, Through The Never’s, festivals. So much that all of a sudden time slips away, and you realise, ‘Oh, we can still be a band. Let’s put some new music out.’ Why does it take eight years? I don’t like that fact.

I blame my kids! But we’ve still got lots of material.”

Metallica are the cover stars of the new edition of Metal Hammer – out now in print and via TeamRock+.

The Hardwired... To Self-Destruct cover

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile