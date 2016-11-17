Watch Metallica’s Murder One video

The latest video to appear from Metallica album Hardwired… To Self Destruct is Murder One – their tribute to Motorhead icon Lemmy.

The thrash icons have been released one promo every two hours overnight, so that every track from their 10th record can be heard with an accompanying video. Dream No More was first to appear, followed by Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage? and Halo On Fire.

Spit Out The Bone will be the last one to arrive, followed by non-album track Lords Of Summer, which coincides with Hardwired… to Self Destruct going on sale at midnight in New Zealand (6am EST, 11am GMT).

Metallica frontman James Hetfield recently said: “Motorhead had a lot to do with Metallica sitting here right now. But just Lemmy, as kind of a father-figure, he helped us a lot.

“He was unafraid. He was a character. He was himself. He did his own thing to the last breath. No matter who you are, how could you not be inspired by that?”

The band play an intimate show in London tomorrow that’s to be streamed live across the world. They’re the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2