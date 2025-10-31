The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Happy Halloween! Surprisingly, it's a little light on the horror-themed videos and single releases this year, but we won't say we're entirely bereft thanks to new music from Kreator, Forlorn and Kim Dracula.

But, we're getting ahead of ourselves. First, the results of last week's vote! Japan's Sable Hills took third place, narrowly edging out former TOTW queen Charlotte Wessels. In second place, we had the stunning Can You Hear Me from symphonic metallers Beyond The Black, but top spot and the crown went to Manchester alt. metallers The Fear and The End Is The Start.

As mentioned up top, it's not as stacked with spooky singles as you'd expect from this week, but we've got a mighty fine selection covering everything from hardcore and metalcore to black metal, goth and tech to sink your teeth into. Don't forget to let us know which song excites you most in the poll below - and have a brilliant spooky weekend!

Kreator - Tränenpalast

Are Kreator the best thrash metal band on the planet right now? There's certainly plenty of evidence for it, not least in the absolute clattering they're giving us on new single Tränenpalast. Taken from Krushers Of The World, due January 16, it's an epic rager that still keeps its cloven hooves in the underground.

Ater - Venus

There's a dark, almost mystical quality at the heart of Venus that brings to mind mid-2000s Akercocke or Opeth's Grand Conjuration. If that sounds like high praise, it's cause it is: this single has us extremely excited about the Chilean band, especially given its the first taste we're getting of their new album, expected early next year.

Forlorn - Let Them Run

Given their love for folk horror, maybe we shouldn't be too surprised that UK metalcore troupe Forlorn are coming out swinging with a new single for Halloween. Let Them Run comes just seven months after the band released their debut album and stomps along on almost djenty tones with a sense of visceral fury. We certainly won't complain about geting more of this.

Plague Of Angels - Black Requiem

Counting current and former members of Cradle Of Filth, My Dying Bride and Paradise Lost in their ranks, it was a safe bet that Plague Of Angels' output would be heavily touched by goth. Sure enough, Black Requiem is an epic, symphonically-touched track that also veers into rampaging extreme metal territories, propulsive and gorgeous in equal measure.

Electric Callboy - Tanzneid

Surely the new Electric Callboy album can't be too far now? Approaching four years since the release of their breakthrough Tekkno, the German EDMetalcore maniacs have got another new single in the form of Tanzneid. Mashing up techno and metalcore, it's another hyperactive offering that has us excited about seeing them live again - which is handy, as they'll be on tour in Europe fand the UK from this week.

Conquer Divide - The Ocean Between Us

Conquer Divide might've started out in the realms of metalcore, but these days they seem to be setting their sights much higher. There's an air of modern, post-symphonic Within Temptation to new single The Ocean Between Us, gorgeous melodies providing a strong bed for vocalist Kiarely Taylor to soar. There's no word on a new album just yet, but we reckon it can't be too far off.

Unprocessed - Head In The Clouds (ft. Jason Aalon Butler)

With a guitar tone that's like someone using power cables like a trampoline, Unprocessed's latest single is a serious thumper. Featuring guest vocals from Fever 333/Letlive. frontman Jason Aalon Butler, Head In The Clouds offers a taste of what the tech-metal group are bringing forth on new album Angel, out today.

Atlas - I Whisper Your Name Like A Curse

What would Deftones sound like if they were fronted by Ville Valo? We reckon it wouldn't be a million miles away from Atlas' new single I Whisper Your Name Like A Curse, the single offering up the crushing, drifting melodies of the former with a wistful vocal melody that would do Valo proud. The band will be on tour with Orbit Culture next month, so we reckon it's well worth keeping your eyes on this lot.

Kim Dracula - In Threes

Kim Dracula has been making waves in the US for a couple years now, but finally came over to the UK in June for Download Festival and a headline gig. With more EU/UK dates planned for 2026, KD have released a new single In Threes, offering up another genre-hopping slice of musical madness. From the swaying, radio-rock chorus to vocal melodies that wouldn't be out of place on an A Perfect Circle record and snarling gutturals, it's a typically madcap showing that proves nobody sounds quite like Kim Dracula.

Equilibrium - Borrowed Waters (ft. Roniit)

For all the ghouls 'n goblins associated with Halloween, we can't forget the holiday has a pagan tradition. How better to acknowledge that then, than with European pagan metallers Equilibrium, and their epic new single Borrowed Waters? Luscious symphonic elements and Celtic-style melodies lend this one a sense of the grand, guest vocalist Roniit offering a suitably ethereal vocal to drift overhead. Taken from new album Equinox, due November 28, it's a great track to get lost inside.

Samael - Black Matter Manifesto

It might be called Black Matter Manifesto, but Samael's new single could just as easily be called black metal manifesto. Not that they've dialled back in their scene-melding sound; clanging industrial tones still lurk beneath the surface of a blackened assault on the senses. The band's first new music in eight years, we're taking this as a demand to pay attention.

Get The Shot - Torture Your Corpse

If you're looking for a track to take you into the weekend with all the force of a 'roid raging bull, you'd do well to check out Torture Your Corpse by Get The Shot. Hardcore, metalcore, deathcore - it touches on all of the above with a relentless force that feels like you're running face first through a wall.