Watch video for new Megadeth single Tipping Point

Megadeth have released a video for their new single Tipping Point – the first new music to be released from their upcoming final album.

Dave Mustaine and co announced recently that their 17th album would be their last. The self-titled record will be released in January 2026 via Mustaine's own Tradecraft imprint, in partnership with Frontiers Label Group’s newly launched BLKIIBLK label.

It will be followed by a farewell tour before the band retires. The video for Tipping Point can be viewed below.

Frontman Mustaine says: "We all have different 'tipping points' and they may vary from day to day. I think we’re all being pushed to the edge right now, and it's easy to lean into that feeling. But it's important not to let things get you down."

Announcing the upcoming retirement earlier this year, Mustaine said: “We can't wait for you to hear this album and see us on tour.

"If there was ever a perfect time for us to put out a new album, it's now. If there was ever a perfect time to tour the world, it's now. This is also a perfect time for us to tell you that it's our last studio album. We've made a lot of friends over the years and I hope to see all of you on our global farewell tour.

"Don't be mad, don't be sad, be happy for us all, come celebrate with me these next few years."

Mustaine formed Megadeth in 1983 after he was fired by Metallica.

Megadeth became leading lights in the thrash metal movement and one of the most influential metal bands of all time.

Fans can preorder a limited-edition vinyl variant of the final album, plus an art card signed by the band, exclusively through Metal Hammer.