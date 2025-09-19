Metallica may have ‘stolen’ Spinal Tap’s album art, but the comedy-metal legends aren’t bitter about it

Metallica’s chart-topping, multi-Platinum-selling 1991 self-titled album may have an all-black cover strikingly similar to the soundtrack to 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, but Spinal Tap insist they aren’t upset about it.

Talking exclusively in the current issue of Metal Hammer, singer/guitarist David St Hubbins (portrayed in the classic film, its new sequel Spinal Tap II: The End Continues and multimedia appearances by actor Michael McKean) downplays the idea of bad blood between his comedy-metal trio and Metallica, despite the two bands having a tense interaction in 1992 documentary A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica.

“We’ve discussed that,” St Hubbins says today of the ‘infringement’. “They say, ‘It’s a tribute!’ Or Lars [Ulrich, drums] did, at least. James [Hetfield, vocals/guitars] was heard to mutter something like, ‘We just didn’t have an idea.’ But we’ll take them at their word.”

St Hubbins goes on to be nothing but complimentary of the heavy metal superstars: “They’re lovely chaps and very clever – in very good shape, too. They certainly could be rocking into the next millennium – or metallicum, I guess you could call it.”

He then references Ulrich’s cameo in Spinal Tap II, where the drummer shoots down the opportunity to play Spinal Tap’s reunion show at the climax of the film.

“We did interact with Lars a little bit; we had a panic about drummers while planning the New Orleans gig, but he was very kind in saying no,” says the singer/guitarist. “Some no’s can be very rude, like just hanging up on us, like one or two or maybe nine other drummers did.”

Spinal Tap II was released to mixed-to-positive reviews on September 12. As well as McKean, fellow cast members Christopher Guest (who play lead guitarist Nigel Tufnell), Harry Shearer (bassist Derek Smalls) and Rob Reiner (fictitious documentarian Marty DiBergi) reprise their roles from the first film. Reiner also returns to the director chair, marking his first time directing a fiction film since 2017.

Read the full interview with St Hubbins in the new Metal Hammer, which also features an in-depth oral history of Iron Maiden as the band celebrate their 50th-anniversary, with interviews from bassist/founder Steve Harris and longtime vocalist Bruce Dickinson. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.