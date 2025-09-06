Watch unearthed 1991 Metallica interview in which they insist they are not a thrash metal band

An unearthed interview with Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield ahead of the release of Metallica's 1991 self-titled Black Album reveals that the band were distancing themselves from the thrash metal label and feeling a little defensive about claims that their sound was becoming more mainstream.

The band were in the UK preparing for the record's release and spoke with a journalist from Music Box TV. The interview has now been unearthed and remastered by Sunset Vinyl, who say it has not been seen for decades.

A fresh-faced Ulrich and frontman Hetfield are obviously pleased with how the album turned out, but they surely couldn't have been aware that it would become the all-conquering massive success that it did.

And when asked how they feel about the thrash metal label, Lars is quick to dismiss it.

He says: "If some journalist wants to call us a thrash band, I think it just makes them look stupid. We know and most of the people out there know we're not a thrash band. So whoever is labelling us a thrash band looks silly."

Asked what label they would prefer, the drummer talks about how, a few years earlier, he'd toyed with power metal as a more suitable description.

"We thought that power metal, for a few minutes, was a nice alternative," he adds. "But now it doesn't really seem like any of these labels matter much. That's why we have a band name."

The Black Album saw Metallica famously working with producer Bob Rock for the first time, having worked with Flemming Rasmussen on the previous three records – 1984's Ride the Lightning, 1986's Master of Puppets and 1988's ...And Justice for All. Their 1983 debut Kill 'Em All was produced by Paul Curcio.

On handing the reigns over to Bob Rock, Ulrich says the band realised they needed a change.

He says: "It became apparent to us that we really needed somebody to get life into our records. Bob has made some pretty lively records and we went to him."

Asked whether they agreed that the sound of their upcoming fifth album was more mainstream – akin to AC/DC – than on their first four records, Lars and Hetfield say it was a little more complicated than that.

Hetfield says: "The simplicity of it is probably what you hear like AC/DC."

Ulrich adds: "A lot of people the last couple of weeks have been telling me it's an easier record to listen to, suggesting it's some sort of contrived thing. But when you have a different approach to the way you write the songs and you enjoy yourself when you're playing, that comes across.

"Then I think all those things make it easier to listen to. When we're having fun and all this attitude comes through on the playing, that makes it easier for you to listen to."

Whatever the reason for the album being easier to digest, it of course went on to become their most successful record and has sold many millions of copies in the decades since.

The full interview van be viewed below.