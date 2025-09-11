Watch Metallica play Master Of Puppets to just 500 people at ultra-intimate show last month

Metallica have released pro-shot footage of their performance of Master Of Puppets in front of just 500 people.

The video, available to watch below, is taken from the heavy metal titans’ intimate performance at the Stephen Talkhouse in Long Island, New York, on August 28. They played the show, one of the smallest of their career, to mark the launch of Maximum Metallica, a new channel on US radio station SiriusXM dedicated to broadcasting Metallica music, interviews, live recordings and more.

Metallica announced the Stephen Talkhouse show on August 6, with entry being available to winners of sweepstakes held via the band’s fanclub and the SiriusXM website. Maximum Metallica launched on SiriusXM channel 42, as well as via the station’s app, on August 29, the day after the concert. Audio of the show was broadcast on the network through the week of September 1.

Metal Hammer journalist Lina Khatib attended the show and gave it a perfect five stars in her review.

“This is their first live hit-out since they shared the stage with Ozzy Osbourne at [the late singer’s July retirement concert] Back To The Beginning, and one of the smallest shows of their career,” Khatib wrote. “But the sound is colossal, the vibe electric. Even Metallica’s families and friends shake their heads in disbelief, telling me they ‘can’t remember the last time we saw them like this’.”

Metallica are touring Oceania and the Middle East in November and December, and they’ll play across Europe from May to July. Support at the shows will come from Pantera, Avatar, Gojira and Knocked Loose.

It’s also been heavily rumoured recently that the band are hoping to host a residency at Las Vegas multimedia venue The Sphere next year. Drummer Lars Ulrich didn’t confirm nor deny the reports during an interview with Howard Stern last month, though bassist Robert Trujillo openly fantasised about what the residency would look like while talking to the shock jock the following week.

“No heavy rock band has done this,” he said. “There’s a lot of history with our music and a lot of, I think there’s potential for a lot of visual stimulation on this. And I can’t wait to be a part of it. So let’s see what happens, yeah.”