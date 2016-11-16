Metallica begin to drip-feed videos for every track on Hardwired

Metallica have confirmed they will drip-feed videos for every song on new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct between today and tomorrow.

They previously unveiled promos for the songs Hardwired, Moth Into Flame and Atlas, Rise! and in the last hour have released a new promo for the song Dream No More. Watch it below.

Further videos for Confusion, ManUNkind, Now That We’re Dead, Here Comes Revenge, Am I Savage, Halo On Fire, Murder One and Spit Out The Bone will follow in the coming hours.

And a bonus clip for non-album track Lords Of Summer will complete the collection.

Metallica say: “New songs and their videos will premiere right up to when the clock turns over at midnight in New Zealand, where the first official copy of the new album will be available worldwide.

“The videos – shot around the globe – will give fans the opportunity to hear the long awaited Metallica album two days ahead of its official November 18 release via Blackened Recordings.”

Hardwired… To Self-Destruct is the band’s 10th album and will be launched with an intimate show in London that’s to be streamed live across the world.

Today, Napster announced Metallica’s entire catalogue is available on their subscription service 16 years after the world famous legal battle over copyright.

Metallica are the cover stars of the latest edition of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct video release schedule

Wednesday, November 16

12pm EST: Dream No More (Directed by Tom Kirk) - Gshow Globo, Brazil

2pm EST: Confusion (Directed by Claire Marie Vogel) – Rolling Stone, USA

4pm EST: ManUNkind (Directed by Jonas Åkerlund) – Bravewords, Canada

6pm EST: Now That We’re Dead (Directed by Herring & Herring) – Pitchfork, USA

8pm EST: Here Comes Revenge (Directed by Jessica Cope) – Triple M, Australia

10pm EST: Am I Savage (Directed by Herring & Herring) – Ro69.JP (Rockin’ On), Japan

Thursday, November 17

12am EST: Halo On Fire (Directed by Herring & Herring) – BiLD / Metal Hammer, Germany

2am EST: Murder One (Directed by Robert Valley) – Le Parisian, France

4am EST: Spit Out The Bone (Directed by Phil Mucci) – NME, England

6am EST: Lords of Summer (Directed by Brett Murray) – Aftonbladet, Sweden

Metallica Hardwired… To Self Destruct tracklist

Disc 1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Dream No More Halo On Fire

Disc 2

Confusion ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Am I Savage? Murder One Spit Out the Bone

Nov 18: London House Of Vans, UK

Dec 17: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

Jan 11: Seoul Gocheok Sky Dome, South Korea

Jan 18: Beijing Le Sports Centre, China

Jan 20: Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo, China

Jan 22: Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore

Feb 03: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 07: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Feb 09: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Mar 25-26: Sao Paulo Interlagos Racetrack, Brazil

Mar 31-Apr 01: Buenos Aires Hippodrome San Isidro, Argentina

Apr 01-02: Santiago Parque O’Higgins, Chile

The track-by-track guide to Metallica – Hardwired... To Self-Destruct