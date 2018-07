Marillion have released a video taken from their new live release.

The video, featuring a performance of Lucky Man, can be seen below.

It is taken from the live pack A Sunday Night Above The Rain, which was recorded on March 10 last year at their bi-annual fan Weekender in the Netherlands.

The live pack features every song from 2012 album Sounds That Can’t Be Made and is out now on double CD, DVD and Blu-ray.

Marillion: Lucky Man