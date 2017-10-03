Jadis Announce New Tour Dates

UK prog rockers Jadis have announced their first string of tour dates for six years, taking in the UK, Netherlands and Germany. Although mainman Gary Chandler and former IQ keyboard player Martin Orford have performed several house concerts in recent years, the dates for April and May 2018 are the band’s biggest concerted live effort for some time.

“It has been six years since the band played live so this will be us dipping our toes in the live scene once more,” announced Chandler.

Jadis will play:

Netherleands, Zoertemeer De Boerderij - April 6

Germany, Oberhausen Zentrum Altenberg - 7

Germany, Reichenbach Artrock Festival - 8

Southampton Talking Heads - May 3

St. Helens The Citadel - 4

London The Dome - 5

Jadis released their latest album, No Fear Of Looking Down, in 2016. Watch the band’s Facebook page for details of how to purchase tickets.