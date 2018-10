Finnish death metal band Insomnium will play two UK dates as part of a European tour.

The tour – in support of their sixth album Shadows Of The Dying Sun – sees the band play Oobleck in Birmingham on November 6 and Underworld in London the following night.

Shadows Of The Dying Sun was released last month and the tour consists of 19 European dates. The band will also make eight summer festival appearances.

For full tour details, see the band’s website.