Haken have released a behind-the-scenes video from their recent UK and Ireland tour with Leprous and Maschine.

The first part of what is expected to be a series of clips shows the British prog outfit rehearsing for the tour which saw them play nine dates.

Before the tour, the band confirmed stand-in bassist Conner Green as the permanent replacement for Tom MacLean.

Haken released new EP Restoration last October. It features three reworked songs from their 2008 demo.