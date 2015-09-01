Ghost reveal UK tour dates

Ghost have announced that they’ll return to the UK in December.

They played at the Reading and Leeds festivals last weekend and have mapped out eight headline shows across the country in support of third album Meliora.

The follow-up to 2013’s Infestissumam was released last month and they revealed the first leg of their European tour would start on November 16 in Cologne, Germany.

Tickets for the UK shows go on sale on September 4 (Friday) at 10am GMT. They’ll be joined by Dead Soul on the road trip.

Dec 12: Leeds Beckett University Dec 14: Nottingham Rock City Dec 15: Birmingham Institute Dec 16: Newcastle Academy Dec 18: Glasgow ABC Dec 19: Manchester Ritz Dec 20: Bristol Academy Dec 21: London Koko