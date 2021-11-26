Get $50 off this iconic Squier Classic Vibe Esquire guitar this Black Friday

The Fender Esquire was a turning point in the evolution of the electric guitar: a single pickup variant of the Telecaster that appeared in 1950 and preceded its more famous sibling by several months. The Esquire and Telecaster were the first solidbody electric guitars to enter mass production. All these years later very little has changed in terms of their core design.

Far from being a poor relation to the Telecaster, the Esquire is a sonically distinct classic in its own right, used by Bruce Springsteen, Pink Floyd’s Syd Barrett, Jeff Beck and The Eagles’ Joe Walsh. This Squier FSR (Fender Special Run) is a loving recreation, a tribute to the history of guitar that still stands up in the 21st century.

This Sweetwater exclusive from Squier apes the classic tone, design, and playability of the Fender that broke the mould, with a resonant, lightweight nato body and a classic 3-ply parchment pickguard that doffs its cap to its historic heritage. True to Fender's original Esquire design, the guitar's electronics include a single bridge pickup – an Alnico single coil – controlled via volume and tone knobs and a three-way selector switch.

True to the original Fender Esquire, a solo single-coil bridge pickup delivers the classic tone that inspired so many early guitarists from country to rock'n'roll. The selector switch allows the player to remove the tone pot from the circuit, offering a new palette of sounds.

A vintage, 3-saddle, string-through-body bridge stays true to the original design, providing great tuning and intonation support. Finally, a classic "C"-profile maple neck with a glass-like Indian laurel fingerboard offers incredible playability and smooth response.

