Do I need yet more Iron Maiden stuff? No. Am I going to dive into Amazon's Cyber Weekend Iron Maiden sale anyway? Yes, yes I am

As I write this post, I'm sat less than a metre away from my sacred Iron Maiden memorabilia shelf, and I'm seriously considering adding to my collection of figures, bobbleheads, cups and lunchboxes courtesy of Amazon's Cyber Weekend Iron Maiden sale.

Do I actually need more Maiden stuff? Not really: that shelf is full already! But do I still want that Monopoly board and at least a couple of those outstanding Funko Pop! figures? You betcha! You can never have too much of the greatest metal band in the world.

I've scoured through Amazon's entire Maiden sale to find the coolest deals currently on offer - and don't worry, these are all official items, I'm not giving any airtime to those dodgy-looking bootleg live albums.

Save 30% Iron Maiden Glow-in-the-dark Eddie Funko four-pack: was $49.99 now $35.14 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Why have one Eddie when you can have four? Maiden fans in the US can take advantage of a mighty discount on this brilliant Funko multi-pack featuring the iconic Live After Death, Seventh Son... and cyborg Eddies, plus the dapper looking Nights Of The Dead Eddie. Best of all? They glow in the dark!

Save 17% Iron Maiden Monopoly: was £34.99 now £28.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Now you can alienate your family with your ruthless, cold-hearted business decisions while celebrating England's greatest metal export! Adorned with more Eddies than you can scream at, you can mortgage classic albums, set up merch stalls and even land your own Ed Force One plane! What could be better?

Save 19% Iron Maiden Trooper Eddie hanging ornament: was £11.65 now £9.46 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Christmas tree not looking metal enough? Maiden have your back. I'm loving this cute little Trooper Eddie ornament - so much so that I might but it and just hang it on my wall for some sword-waving year-round festiveness.

Save 30% Iron Maiden Mouse mat: was £26.09 now £18.35 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Want to give your workspace a heavy metal overhaul? What better way to do so than with this epic mouse mat (three words I have never used together before and probably never will again)? A mixture of iconic Eddies and deep cut choices make this a real career-spanning piece of swag.

