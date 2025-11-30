I'm a Ghost fanatic and some of my favourite ever merch designs are included in EMP's Cyber Weekend sale
Pick your favourite Papa - they're all here!
I'm something of a Ghost fanatic and despite already owning four t-shirts, a longsleeve, a vest and a very fetching Christmas jumper, I'm sorely tempted by the dizzying array of Ghost merch included in EMP's Black Friday sale.
It's pretty much unarguable at this point that Ghost have the best merch game in metal since Iron Maiden, and some of my all-time favourite designs are part of EMP's sale, including my favourite Ghost tee ever (more on that in a second). Savings vary from 10% off all the way up to an impressive 68% off, so I've dived in to find some of the coolest items you can add to your spooktacular collection. Are you on the square? Are you on the level?!
First up, my favourite Ghost t-shirt design ever - if I didn't already have this one, it'd immediately be going in my basket. The fabulous, sax-powered Miasma is one of my highlights of Ghost's Prequelle album, and this Miami Vice-meets-Hammer horror spectacle is an absolute beaut. Plus, it's a steal at 37% off!
Ok, so if the Miasma tee is my favourite ever Ghost design, this might be heading towards my second favourite. It's gruesome and gorgeous! It might be considered a seasonal Halloweeny design but it's Ghost, so it's perfectly acceptable to wear all year round, and at up to a third off the price, it's available for a proper bargain.
What could possibly be more festive than a purple and black jumper featuring a menacing looking Papa Emeritus leering over a scared woman with no mention of Christmas whatsoever?! Warning: EMP's Christmas jumpers are quite a tight fit and this is now only available in sizes S and M, so bear that in mind!
It's. A. Cape. What more do I need to say? I'm not even sure what counts as a 'suitable' engagement to wear a cape to, but just look at it! Surely worth the money just to swish around your house listening to Dance Macabre on repeat, right? It's also adorned with the colours of Papa Emeritus IV - in my humble opinion the snazziest Papa of them all.
Ok, so at only £1.90 knocked off the price, this isn't exactly the most blockbuster saving you'll find this Cyber Weekend, but it's such a classic design I couldn't resist including it. For some, Opus Eponymous remain's Ghost's peak, and you can pretend you were in the Clergy from day one by picking this bad boy up.
