"I wanted to make it a truly unforgettable, unmissable week, a run of shows to dream about." The Cure's Robert Smith lines up Wolf Alice, Garbage, Mogwai, My Bloody Valentine and more for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

My Bloody Valentine, Wolf Alice, Mogwai, Garbage, Manic Street Preachers and Elbow will headline shows at London's Royal Albert Hall next March in support of the Teenage Cancer Trust.

With longtime TCT curator Roger Daltrey (The Who) having stepped down after the 2025 series, The Cure's frontman Robert Smith has assumed the mantle of curator (or 'Cureator') for the 2026 season, and he has hand-picked an outstanding line-up for the annual charity benefit shows.



“Teenage Cancer Trust does absolutely amazing work, and l am very proud they asked me to be ‘Cureator' of their March 2026 concerts at the RAH," says Smith. "I wanted to make it a truly unforgettable, unmissable week - a run of shows to dream about - and I am so grateful to all the artists who accepted my invitation to perform.



"These will be very special events; every band, both headliners and special guests, and every comedian too, is either legendary or at the top of their game... indeed in most cases, they are both! It is going to be a fabulous 7 nights, and I can hardly wait to experience it all. See you there!"



“When Robert Smith reached out to us about the possibility of performing for Teenage Cancer Trust we were all utterly thrilled as he is a highly revered figure in our world," says Garbage's Shirley Manson, looking ahead to her band's March 28 headline show. "We are honoured to serve at his behest and look forward to helping raise funds for Teenage Cancer Trust, a cause very close to our own hearts. I hope our people will choose to come out in support. Should be a great night. In the Royal Albert Hall no less.”



With his band making their TCT debut on March 26, Manic Street Preachers' frontman James Dean Bradfield says, “We were lucky enough to play one of Robert Smith’s Meltdown shows in 2018, and now we’re honoured to have been asked by the great man to join the 2026 Teenage Cancer Trust shows he’s overseeing which raise money such a great cause. It’s our first time playing TCT as a band, a return to one of our favourite London venues and we’ve got a couple of surprises up our sleeves for the night. So, no excuses. See you there."

Tickets for next year's TCT shows go on sale on Friday, December 12, at 9am.

The charity says, "Every pound raised funds specialist nurses and youth workers for young people with cancer. The 2025 series raised £2.05m - we're aiming to beat that."

Teenage Cancer Trust: Royal Albert Hall Concert Series 2025

Mar 23: Elbow, MRCY

Mar 24: A Night of Comedy with Stewart Lee, Dara O'Briain and more

Mar 25: Mogwai, Craven Faults

Mar 26: Manic Street Preachers, The Joy Formidable

Mar 27: My Bloody Valentine, Chvrches (stripped back)

Mar 28: Garbage, Placebo (stripped back)

Mar 29: Wolf Alice, Nilüfer Yanya

(Image credit: Teenage Cancer Trust)