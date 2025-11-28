My mum made me take my old CDs back from her house so I'm using Black Friday deals to find a new portable CD player to play them on
It's me, an elder millennial refusing to let go of physical product
It's Friday night, I'm in my pyjamas and I'm sat browsing Amazon's Black Friday portable CD player deals. Why? A) because I'm nearly 40 and too lazy to go out and B) more importantly, my mum has told me in no uncertain terms that if I don't finally move my old CDs from her house, she's gonna take them to a charity shop.
Honestly? I'm kinda excited about it. CDs aren't just nostalgic to me: they're a reminder of the thrill of music having a physical product attached. I love my vinyl, but I grew up on CDs. Are you really appreciating an album properly if it's not skipping every time you step forwards with too much force?
Anyway, it's back to the 90s for me, so here are some of the great deals I found for portable CD players this Black Friday. For the sake of quality control, I'm only including CD players rated at least four stars on Amazon's review system and that have at least 100 reviews.
This lovely design looks like something out of a 90s TV sci-fi movie, comes with a load of accessories and can connect directly to your car or to any bluetooth speaker if you decide you're already bored of doing things the old school way.
If you wanna go cheaper, here's another Sunoony Discman in Amazon's Black Friday collection that's on sale for less than $20! Personally, this design is a little too slick and straightforward for me, but if you like to keep your music players simple and classy, this might be the one for you.
This one is just a tad pricier than my favourite, but it's another simple and classy design with some nice blue lights that made me go 'OOOOH', so I'm including it. This is also one of the most reviewed and highest-rated portable CD players in the sale with over 1,700 reviews and an average 4.4 star rating. Solid!
Honestly, this CD player has one of the smallest savings brackets, but I couldn't not include it because it's super cheap at a touch over 20 bucks, and just look at it! It actually looks like it was dug up from 1999! Truly, this beauty is channeling the real spirit of a great discman.
How cute is this?! One of the most unique looking portable CD players in Amazon's Black Friday sale, this can double up as a mini hi-fi thanks to its built in speakers. As with the others, though, it also has a bluetooth connection if you want to give the audio a little boost.
Not into these choices? Changed your mind and decided you want to get a 'proper' soundsystem or a portable speaker instead? Or maybe you're just browsing and want a bit of everything? We got you! Head over to our all-encompassing Black Friday deals hub to check out savings on speakers, vinyl, merch, collectables, tech and much more.
