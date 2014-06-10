EXCLUSIVE: Heaven Shall Burn – Hunters Will Be Hunted live video

The German extreme metallers are heading our way later this year and we're premiering their new video to celebrate!

The video was recorded at the sold out Impericon Festival in Manchester last April.

And if you want to catch the deathcore veterans again, they’ve been announced as support for Parkway Drive when they hit the UK in December. If you’re a fan of beatdowns and crushing riffs, then this tour is for you. Yes you.

Dates for December are below:

12th Roundhouse, London

13th O2 Academy, Newcastle

14th Barrowland, Glasgow

15th Rock City, Nottingham

16th O2 Academy, Bristol

17th Academy, Manchester

Get your tickets here.